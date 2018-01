Eight Cheetah Cubs Born at St. Louis Zoo

A cheetah mom has given birth to eight cheetah cubs for the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The three male cubs and five female cubs were born Nov. 26 at the zoo’s River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center.

And give props to the mom, 4-year-old Bingwa (pronounced BING-wah): the average litter size of a cheetah is three to four cubs. And of the 430 litters documented by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, this is a first time a female cheetah has birthed and reared such a big litter at the zoo on her own.

(Perhaps not coincidentally, Bingwa means “champion” in Swahili.)

Bingwa is on loan to the zoo from the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Ore., and the cubs’ father, 9-year-old Jason, is on loan from White Oak Conservation in Yulee, Fla.

Cheetahs weigh only about eight ounces at birth, though these cheetahs weren’t weighed at birth, the zoo says. Cubs start to follow their mom around and learn how to hunt at around six weeks old, the age they’re approaching now.

The cubs were born because of a recommendation of the AZA Cheetah Species Survival Plan. The program makes sure the right cheetahs are bred to maintain a healthy population of them in North American Zoos.

Cheetahs are the world’s fastest land animal. Fewer than 10,000 cheetahs live in Africa, and fewer than 100 cheetahs live in Iran, the zoo said. The’ve become extinct in at least 13 countries over the past 50 years.