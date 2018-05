Eight migrants from “caravan” cross the US-Mexico Border

Eight women and children traveling with the caravan of Central American migrants have been allowed to cross the US-Mexico Border in Tijuana.

The 150 migrants from the caravan started to arrive late last week at Tijuana and arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing near San Diego on Sunday, but were told the crossing was full.

Eleven others alleged members have been charged with entering the US illegally.

The caravan started its journey in souther Mexico on March 25th, at one point containing more than 1,000 people. Since then, pressures from the Trump administration on the Mexican government have convinced some migrants to request asylum in Mexico and not in the United States.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday: “The migrant ‘caravan’ that is openly defying our border shows how weak & ineffective U.S. immigration laws are. Yet Democrats like Jon Tester continue to support the open borders agenda – Tester even voted to protect Sanctuary Cities. We need lawmakers who will put America First.”

The president has asked states bordering Mexico to send troops to the border until his wall is built.

The U.S. has a legal obligation to hear asylum claims, although most of the claimants from Central America lose their cases.