Eight Out Of Ten Women Feel They Have Not Reached Their Full Potential
Special K® U.N. Foundation’s Girl Up program team up to educate women about that strength gap
Girls and women around the world view inner strength as important as happiness – and those two qualities are nearly two times more significant than physical beauty and wealth. Yet, eight out of 10 women feel they have not reached their full potential, according to new global research conducted and published by Special K®.1 This startling statistic represents the “strength gap” – recognized as the difference between how strong women feel (from the inside out) vs. how strong she could be, or her potential.
In a time where women are seemingly at their strongest with 77 percent feeling they possess inner strength – leading global companies, increasingly occupying boards, and bringing new dimensions to gender roles in and out of homes worldwide – three quarters still wish they possessed even greater reserves.
Following International Women’s Day on March 8, Special K is taking a stance as a leader in the food and nutrition space – an area that has a significant impact on girls and women’s sense of self – by announcing its commitment to educating young women about this gap through a partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign.
Special K‘s report, “The New Face of Strength,” reveals that many women feel the factors contributing to women’s inner strength are within their control – such as nutrition, fitness, a sense of community and mental and emotional wellbeing. In fact, 68 percent of women surveyed cited food as important in fueling inner strength.
“Inner strength is as important as happiness to women around the world – and nearly two times more significant than physical beauty and wealth,” said Doug VandeVelde, Senior Vice President at Kellogg Company. “We are committed to better understanding what defines inner strength, what it means for women today and the vital role nutrition plays in unlocking a woman’s inner strength. Through our partnership with Girl Up in 2017, we’ll provide key nutrition education for 500,000 girls and young women to help guide them toward their full potential.”
Special K + Girl Up
A movement within the United Nations Foundation, Girl Up is led by girls and for girls, with the mission of uniting girls and empowering them to take action on behalf of the hardest-to-reach girls in places around the world where it’s hardest to be a girl.
“We have nearly half a million advocates raising awareness, engaging and educating girls to change the world,” said Anna Blue, deputy director of Girl Up. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Special K to further our mission of inspiring girls and women to learn about their inner strength to make change for girls around the world.”
It is within every girl and woman to reach their maximum potential in all aspects of life. Customized nutrition workshops and digital programs made available by Special K and Girl Up are critical resources to ensure young women around the world have the tools they need to live life at full strength, and they provide a way for the communities associated with both organizations to help build and support female empowerment.
The New Face of Strength
A number of findings detailed in “The New Face of Strength” attest to the importance of inner strength among women, including:
- The stronger a woman feels, the more confident and motivated she is – which, in turn, impacts her positivity and proactivity.
- Nine out of 10 women consider inner strength to be key to success, just ahead of intellect.
- 80 percent of women feel stronger when helping others, contributing to a chain of strength – yet only 57 percent say they have received support from another woman.
- For example, 84 percent of women in the US, 79 percent of women in the UK, 83 percent of women in Australia, 86 percent of women in Canada, 89 percent of women in Mexico and 79 percent of women in France say they feel stronger when helping others.
- Inner strength is complex and multidimensional, and it varies by situation – 79 percent of women view determination as an important attribute in a professional space, yet only 59 percent view the trait as important when parenting.
- Inner strength is viewed as an inherently female trait or need – 62 percent say that inner strength is most needed by women, with 9 percent feeling it is most needed by men.
- We know nutrition contributes to the inner strength gap as 92 percent of women believe that food plays a vital role in how strong they feel.
Visit StrongFeedsStrong.com to learn more about the strength gap and share your story with #StrongFeedsStrong.
1 On behalf of Special K, Edelman Intelligence surveyed over 6,000 women across Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States. Women aged 21-55 were spoken to via a quantitative online survey fielded between December 2015 and January 2016. Each market sample was nationally representative of the online population.
Ocho de diez mujeres sienten que no han alcanzado su potencial completo
Special K® y el programa Girl Up de la Fundación U.N. se unen para educar a las mujeres sobre esa brecha de fortaleza
Las niñas y mujeres en todo el mundo valoran por igual la fortaleza interior y la felicidad. Esas dos cualidades tienen casi el doble de importancia que la belleza física y la riqueza. Sin embargo, ocho de cada diez mujeres sienten que no han alcanzado su máximo potencial, según una nueva investigación a nivel mundial, realizada y publicada por Special K®.1 Esta sorprendente estadística representa la “brecha de fortaleza”, que se define como la diferencia entre lo fuerte que las mujeres se sienten (desde el interior al exterior) frente a lo fuerte que podría llegar a ser, o su potencial.
En una época en que las mujeres parecen ser más fuertes que nunca y el 77% siente que poseen fortaleza interior; ya que dirigen empresas internacionales, tienen cada vez mayor presencia en las juntas directivas, y aportan nuevas dimensiones a los roles de los géneros dentro y fuera de los hogares en todo el mundo, tres cuartos partes de ellas aun desearían contar con mayores reservas.
Siguiendo el día Internacional de la Mujer el die 8 de marzo, Special K asume una postura como líder en la industria de alimentos y nutrición, un área que afecta de forma fundamental la autoestima femenina, al anunciar su compromiso a educar a las niñas y mujeres sobre su fortaleza interior con una asociación con el programa ‘Girl Up’ de la Fundación NU.
Según el informe de Special K, “La Nueva Cara de la Fortaleza”, muchas mujeres sienten que los factores que ayudan a desarrollar la fortaleza interior de las mujeres –la nutrición, el estado físico, el sentido de comunidad y el bienestar mental y emocional– están a su alcance. De hecho, el 68%o de las mujeres entrevistadas mencionaron que los alimentos son un factor clave para la fortaleza interior.
“Las mujeres en todo el mundo valoran por igual la fortaleza interior y la felicidad y les asignan casi el doble de importancia que a la belleza física y la riqueza.”, dijo Doug VandeVelde, Vicepresidente Senior de Kellogg Company. “Estamos comprometidos a comprender mejor lo que define la fuerza interior, lo que significa para las mujeres de hoy y el papel vital que desempeña la nutrición en el desbloqueo de la fuerza interior de una mujer. A través de nuestra asociación con Girl Up en 2017, brindaremos educación clave en materia de nutrición a 500,000 niñas y mujeres jóvenes para ayudarlas a alcanzar su máximo potencial.”
Special K + Girl Up
Girl Up es un movimiento de la Fundación NU, dirigido por niñas y orientado a ellas. Su misión es unir y empoderar a las niñas para que asuman un rol activo en sus vidas y en sus comunidades en nombre de las chicas más difíciles de alcanzar en lugares de todo el mundo donde es más difícil ser una niña.
“Contamos con casi medio millón de promotoras que concientizan, comprometen y educan a las niñas para cambiar el mundo”, dijo Anna Blue, subdirectora del programa Girl Up de la Fundación NU. “Nos entusiasma unir nuestras fuerzas con Special K para promover nuestra misión de inspirar a las niñas y las mujeres a aprender sobre su fuerza interior para hacer cambios para las niñas de todo el mundo.”
Cada niña y mujer tiene la fuerza interior para alcanzar su máximo potencial en todos los aspectos de la vida. Special K y Girl Up ofrecen talleres de nutrición personalizados y programas digitales diseñados para garantizar que las mujeres jóvenes en todo el mundo cuenten con las herramientas que necesitan para vivir la vida a pleno. Estos recursos críticos también ayudan a las comunidades asociadas con ambas organizaciones a generar y respaldar el empoderamiento de las mujeres.
La nueva cara de la fortaleza
Varios hallazgos detallados en el informe “The New Face of Strength” apoyan la importancia de la fortaleza interior para las mujeres, entre ellos:
- Cuanto más fuerte se siente una mujer, desarrolla más confianza y motivación, y a su vez, esto la vuelve más positiva y proactiva.
- Nueve de cada diez mujeres considera que la fortaleza interior, más que el intelecto, es clave para el éxito.
- El 80% de las mujeres se siente más fuerte al ayudar a otros y es un eslabón de una cadena de fuerza. Sin embargo, sólo el 57% manifiesta haber recibido apoyo de otras mujeres.
- Por ejemplo, el 84% de las mujeres en los EE.UU., el 79% de las mujeres en el RU, el 83% de las mujeres en Australia, el 86% de las mujeres en Canadá, el 89% de las mujeres en México y el 79% de las mujeres en Francia manifiestan sentirse más fuertes al ayudar a otros.
- La fortaleza interior es compleja y multidimensional, y varía según la situación: el 79% de las mujeres considera que la firmeza es un atributo importante en el ámbito profesional pero sólo el 59% considera que esta característica tenga importancia en la crianza de los hijos.
- La fortaleza interior se percibe como un rasgo o necesidad inherente a la naturaleza femenina: el 62% dice que las mujeres son quienes más la necesitan y sólo el 9% menciona a los hombres.
- Sabemos que la nutrición contribuye a la brecha de fortaleza, ya que el 92 por ciento de las mujeres creen que la comida desempeña un papel vital en lo fuerte que se sienten.
Visita StrongFeedsStrong.com para aprender más sobre la brecha de fortaleza y compartir tu historia en Twitter en #StrongFeedsStrong
1 A solicitud de Special K, Edelman Intelligence encuestó a más de 6000 mujeres en Australia, Canadá, Francia, México, el Reino Unido y los Estados Unidos. Se realizó una encuesta cuantitativa por Internet entre diciembre de 2015 y enero de 2016, con la participación de mujeres de entre 21 y 55 años. Para cada mercado se utilizó una muestra representativa nacional de la población “en línea”.