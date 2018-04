Elderly man and woman found dead in south St. Louis home

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an elderly pair were found dead Thursday afternoon in a home in south St. Louis, according to police.

The man was 92 years-old and the woman was 88 years-old, whose home in the 5300 block of Reber Place police were called to at about 2 p.m., after they had been found dead.

The cause of death remains unclear but police spokeswoman Schron Jackson said that there was “no sign of inflicted trauma.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the deaths. The names of the victims and their relationship to each other have not yet been released by the police.