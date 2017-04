Elena Marroquín, Breaking The Fashion Stereotypes With a Latino Flavor

By: Shadia Habeych

Blogging has become one of the newest forms of journalism. Among the youngest, it is sometimes preferred, as the writer communicates and bonds deeper with its audience. It has become a form of expression that tells the life and views of the writers with opinions, facts, tutorials and learning experiences, that allows the readers to identify with the person on the other side of the computer.

For Elena Marroquin it all started as a way to stay close to her love ones and friends from her native town Houston, Texas and Mexico. Elena moved to St Louis seven years ago to study Public Relations and Marketing in Webster University. During her last year of school and having in mind she was going back to Houston, Elena had the idea to start a blog as a way to stay in touch with the people she was leaving behind. Her blog, Cheetah Talk y mas, was all about telling her friends and family about her experiences and how to live life in style, a skill she mastered since a young age.

As a child, Elena used to spend her allowance in vintage jewelry. Her love for colorful and large pieces of bracelets, earing or necklaces, used to make her stand out from other children. A hobby that today makes her into a successful blogger and entrepreneur.

“I think my father was the one who encouraged me to have a keen eye for fashion. Even though he always worked hard and long hours, he always looked great and paid close attention to combine colors, and match pieces of clothes with his hat and boots” – says Elena when I asked her about her passion for style.

For a long time, Elena was the to go to person for her friends when asking for help for any special occasion, and having this in mind her idea for the blog was born. For Elena, the main objective is to dress in great style, keeping your identity and saving your money. Finding the best bargains is her specialty, a talent that now she shares with her boyfriend, Chris Peterson, a Missourian boy that is now partners with Elena in her blog and life adventure.

“Having my boyfriend collaborating in the blog has given me a great advantage. Together we are now able to reach different demographics that before I was not able to tap into; he has a great sense of style and identifies easily with his readers… At first he felt a little self-conscious as his friends kept making funny comments about his participation, but now the same friends are the ones calling him for advice and supporting his work.” – told me Elena excited.

Through the blog, Elena has had the opportunity to participate and be part of different blogger groups and events while learning how to create a brand and business for herself. Her dedication has given her the opportunity to be endorsed and work with different stores, designers and companies that want her to dress and use their products in exchange for exposure and a review. Right now, Elena is working with Banana Republic, helping as a personal stylist to her followers. A campaign that she is very excited about since she is now representing the brand as a Latino leader and influencer.

Her plan for this year is to collaborate with different Latino women artist and designers for her blog. As a Frida Kahlo admirer and proud Mexican, Elena is planning to become a bridge among the American and Latino community. A goal she is already reaching by being one of the only Hispanic successful bloggers in St Louis.

Besides her blog, Elena works at Jord Wood Watches as a social media influencer writing their blog and connecting with different bloggers and influencers like her, to promote the brand.

Along her many achievements, Elena recently won the Karlie Kloss Collection Express Contest where she will be sharing, on March 30th, the catwalk with the St Louis native Top model. The contest, created by the clothing line Express, called nationally all the Instagram users to post a video explaining how they live their life and what do they do to empower others to do the same, using the hashtag #KARLIECONTEST. Elena Marroquin and four other bloggers were chosen, among hundreds, in St Louis. Another goal that empowers and shows leadership in the Hispanic community.

For Elena colorful statement pieces are what makes an outfit. Her creative side is mainly inspired in the art and personality of Frida Kahlo. Playing with colors and adding accessories is her new obsession and goal to her own style. For her, there is not “too much” black in your closet, a statement that she also makes in her blog. It is not the dress; it is what you make of it that makes the difference.

“Most of the time you will see me wearing big colorful jewelry and my red lips” – says Elena enthusiastically about her style.

Her love for Frida Kahlo was born from her mother who made sure her kids had a great knowledge and admiration for their culture, exposing them to Hispanic artist and history. As a proud Latino woman, Elena has successfully been able to incorporate her heritage and traditions in to her American life style. Today she is not only recognized as an established blogger, but also as a Hispanic Influencer in the community.