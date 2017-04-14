EMMETT CONCANNON
A nice and dynamic young man 12 years old, who loves to play the violin, read and play with his friends video games and swim. Even after the loss of his dad, victim of cancer, he continues to have a smile and tries to do his best all the time; he always carries in his heart the respectable and good man that his dad was. He introduced him to the world of sports and always played with him and his brother Elliot any sport that had something to do with a ball. Emmett was born in St Louis, Missouri, but he also considers himself Mexican, he is proud of the traditions and Mexican culture that his mother has taught him. He is currently in 7th grade at Northeast Middle School.
He has played his in various venues and musical groups, some of these places are the History Museum, the Art Museum, St Joseph Church, etc. He has also received high scores in various judged presentations for the state of Missouri.
What would you like to do when you finish your school?, How would you like to earn your life?
I would like to work in the stock exchange and be a stockbroker; it is a person that buys and sells stocks for his clients and make them earn lots of money. I also like sports, I know a lot about them and maybe sometime I could be a sports commentator. I still do not know, it is too soon to know what I will be when I grow up.
How hard is continues your life without your father?….. What do you do to handle it?
It is hard and sad but my dad always told me: “Be responsible and always believe in yourself, you can become whatever you set yourself to be”. I believe him and he will always be with me, he also told me: “Live your life as if your father was at your side always, you will always have him in your heart”.
Which ones you consider be the principal problems of United States? And do you have any idea how to solve those problems, please share:
I think the main problem of the country is that it is divided by the new president, half the country doesn’t like him, I also think a big problem is the economy. If everybody worked as a team to rebuild the economy in a respectful way, we could all benefit from it.
¿How it will be a perfect world for you?
My ideal world would be everybody working together and create a world of love and nice. Also eliminate cancer, and have everybody live happy a nice life.
What means happiness for you?
Be in the beach swimming in the sea.
EMMETT CONCANNON
Un simpático y dinámico jovencito de 13 años a quien le encanta tocar el violín, leer, jugar con sus amigos juegos de video y nadar. A pesar de perder el año pasado a su padre víctima del cáncer, el sigue mostrando siempre su mejor sonrisa y trata de esforzarse en todo lo que hace, siempre lleva en su corazón la imagen del hombre respetable y bueno que fue su padre, quien lo introdujo al mundo del deporte y siempre jugo con él y su hermano Elliot cualquier deporte que involucrara un balón.
Emmett nació en St. Louis, Missouri, pero también se considera mexicano, está orgulloso de las tradiciones y cultura mexicana que su Madre le ha transmitido. Actualmente cursa el 7º grado y estudia en North East Middle School. Se ha presentado en diversos recintos con su violín, recibiendo reconocimientos por su talento, entre ellos están el Museo de Historia.
¿Qué te gustaría hacer cuando termines de estudiar en la escuela? ¿Cómo te gustaría ganarte la vida?
Me encantaría trabajar en la bolsa de valores y ser un corredor de bolsa, es una persona que compra y vende acciones para sus clientes y les hace ganar mucho dinero. También me gustan los deportes, sé mucho de ellos y tal vez pueda llegar a ser comentarista deportivo, no sé, todavía es muy pronto para saber que seré cuando sea grande.
¿Que tan difícil es seguir la vida sin tu padre? ¿Cómo haces para no rendirte?
Es duro y triste, pero mi padre siempre me dijo.- ¨Se responsable y siempre cree en ti mismo, Tu puedes lograr todo lo que te propongas¨, yo le creo, el siempre estará conmigo, además me dijo.- ¨Vive tu vida como si tu papá estuviera a tu lado siempre, ya que siempre me tendrás dentro en tu corazón¨.
¿Cuáles consideras que son los problemas principales de los Estados Unidos? Y si tienes ideas de cómo resolverlos, por favor compártelas .
Creo que el problema principal del país es que está dividido por el nuevo Presidente, la mitad del país no lo quiere, además creo que otro gran problema es la economía. Si todo trabajáramos en equipo para reconstruir la economía de Estados Unidos de forme responsable, todos nos veríamos beneficiados de eso.
¿Cómo sería para ti un mundo ideal?
Un mundo ideal sería todos trabajando juntos y creando un mundo de amor muy lindo. También quitar la infección del cáncer en el planeta y que todos vivieran felices una vida linda.
¿Qué significa la Felicidad para ti?
Estar en la playa nadando en el mar.