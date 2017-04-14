EMMETT CONCANNON

A nice and dynamic young man 12 years old, who loves to play the violin, read and play with his friends video games and swim. Even after the loss of his dad, victim of cancer, he continues to have a smile and tries to do his best all the time; he always carries in his heart the respectable and good man that his dad was. He introduced him to the world of sports and always played with him and his brother Elliot any sport that had something to do with a ball. Emmett was born in St Louis, Missouri, but he also considers himself Mexican, he is proud of the traditions and Mexican culture that his mother has taught him. He is currently in 7th grade at Northeast Middle School.

He has played his in various venues and musical groups, some of these places are the History Museum, the Art Museum, St Joseph Church, etc. He has also received high scores in various judged presentations for the state of Missouri.

What would you like to do when you finish your school?, How would you like to earn your life?

I would like to work in the stock exchange and be a stockbroker; it is a person that buys and sells stocks for his clients and make them earn lots of money. I also like sports, I know a lot about them and maybe sometime I could be a sports commentator. I still do not know, it is too soon to know what I will be when I grow up.

How hard is continues your life without your father?….. What do you do to handle it?

It is hard and sad but my dad always told me: “Be responsible and always believe in yourself, you can become whatever you set yourself to be”. I believe him and he will always be with me, he also told me: “Live your life as if your father was at your side always, you will always have him in your heart”.

Which ones you consider be the principal problems of United States? And do you have any idea how to solve those problems, please share:

I think the main problem of the country is that it is divided by the new president, half the country doesn’t like him, I also think a big problem is the economy. If everybody worked as a team to rebuild the economy in a respectful way, we could all benefit from it.

¿How it will be a perfect world for you?

My ideal world would be everybody working together and create a world of love and nice. Also eliminate cancer, and have everybody live happy a nice life.

What means happiness for you?

Be in the beach swimming in the sea.