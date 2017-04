Emmis St. Louis Sr. VP John Beck a HERO and Hall of Famer Honored with two prestigious St. Louis recognitions

St. Louis, MO – In less than a week, John R. Beck, Jr. the SVP of Emmis St. Louis (KSHE, KPNT, KFTK and KNOU) was honored as a Hero and was inducted into the STL Media Hall of Fame.

John R. Beck, Jr. on Tuesday, April 11th received the Eastern Missouri 2017 American Red Cross Heroes Award for community impact in recognition of his efforts to support the victims of the Louisiana floods.

John built a coalition of 19 radio stations and all the major St. Louis TV stations to participate in a critical fundraising campaign called “St. Louis Broadcasters for Louisiana Flood Victims”. The result: Over $214,000 raised from individual donors in less than 2-weeks. With corporate donations, the total fundraising during the campaign exceeded $500,000.

Then on Saturday, April 15, 2017; Beck, was among 16 new members inducted into the St. Louis Media History Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Beck has been GM for Emmis St. Louis for 33 years with 20 years as SVP. John served as the President of the Missouri Broadcasters Association and has been active with the National Association of Broadcasters.

According to the foundation’s website, members of the Hall of Fame are nominated and elected by their peers, based on the members’ accomplishments in and contributions made to their respective media.

For additional information about the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame visit www.stlmediahistory.org.