Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen who does not have medications

ST. LOUIS, MO. MARCH 29. An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Alyssa Williams, a missing 17-year-old who was last seen leaving her home in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 7:30 p.m Monday.

She has several medical conditions and does not currently have access to her medications. Williams was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 636-529-8225.