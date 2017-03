Endangered Person Advisory issued for woman with Autism

FERGUSON, Mo. March 3. The Ferguson Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 23 year-old Kourtney Edwards.

Edwards is an Autistic woman who went missing while walking to her job on Tuesday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, a white, hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. According to police, she was also carrying a Mizzou backpack.

She stands around 5’9″ and weighs about 240 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a palm tree on her foot, as well as another tattoo on her right leg.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has seen Edwards, should contact 9-1-1 immediately. Persons with information should also contact the Ferguson Police Department.