EPA to roll back Obama-era regulations on fuel efficiency

The EPA, under administrator Scott Pruitt, is preparing to roll back regulations made during the Obama administration for auto manufacturers to meet fuel efficiency goals for 2022 and 2025. The potential move could put manufacturers in the middle of a battle between the current administration and the state of California, who has the capacity to set its own fuel economy standards and has said the current regulations are adequate. The Obama-era regulations were aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions from new cars and trucks.

The EPA did not comment on Thursday on Pruitt’s plans, but said that “a final determination will be signed by April 1.”

Automakers want changes on the regulations to be able to meet the standards in a less costly way, addressing lower gasoline prices and target consumer preferences for less fuel-efficient vehicles.

The Trump administration has stated that the Obama rules are “not appropriate” and will reopen the process of targets agreed to by automakers in 2011.

When the fuel economy rules were written in 2011, amid high gasoline prices, fuel efficiency was the 2nd most-desirable attribute by auto consumers. Today it is the 10th, said Toyota North American CEO Jim Lentz at a Reuters event on Thursday.