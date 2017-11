Evacuation at Logos School for Gas Leak

St. Louis, MO. November 14 – An evacuation is underway of Logos School at 9137 Old Bonhomme due to a gas main break.

A Spire spokeswoman says it happened at 9:21 this morning, after a contractor, digging in the area around Price and Old Bonhome, hit a gas main.

No injuries have been reported. The school is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.