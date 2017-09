Events Cancelled Following Stockley Ruling

Several schools are closed and events are cancelled following the Jason Stockley ruling.

Cancellations

Rosati-Kain

Cardinal Ritter

Bishop DuBourg

Preclarus Mastery Academy

Saint Louis Public Schools after-shool and after-care programs

Hazelwood School District’s after-school and evening activities through the weekend

Ferguson-Florissant School District’s after-school and weekend activities and athletics, including Y Club and Boys and Girls Clubs through the weekend

Parkway School District’s after-school practices and activities

Shakespeare in the Streets’ production of “Blow, Winds” scheduled in front of the St. Louis Public Library downtown

Clayton School District activities and events

Louis Symphony’s performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Postponed

2017 Alzheimer’s Walk scheduled for Saturday. Click here for more information.

Cardinals Care 6K Run/Walk

Peacefest

Mission: St. Louis Gala at Ballpark Village

Lori Coulter Sample Sale

Early dismissals

Ursuline Academy – 11:30 a.m.

Normandy High, 7th-8th Grade Center, Jefferson, and Washington Elementary Schools – 11:45 a.m.

Lucas Crossing, Barack Obama, Normandy Kindergarten, and Normandy Early Childhood Center – 12:45 p.m.

All Hazelwood schools will dismiss two hours early.

Ferguson-Florissant elementary schools will release one hour early, at 2:30 p.m.

Kindergarten and first graders will not be dropped off at their bus stop without a parent to receive the child.

Ferguson-Florissant School District high schools and middle schools will release at their usual times.

Saint Louis University’s president says operations will continue as usual on all campuses for the time being.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race is currently moving forward as scheduled.