Extreme Cold Has Arrived

Gusty winds have picked up from the northwest this morning, and it will remain breezy throughout the day. Low temperatures fell to around 0° in St. Louis. Factor in the wind, and it will feel like it is between -10° and -20° across the region through midday today.
Limit your exposure to these elements.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through noon Today for the bi-State. Northwest Missouri and some areas in the upper Midwest have Wind Chill Warnings posted.
After a cold day Tuesday with a high near 15°, lows will fall back into the single digits early Wednesday morning. Eventually, the winds will come around to the west and the southwest.
Daytime highs will be in the 20s Wednesday, and then really start to climb for the rest of the week.
Highs this weekend will get back into the 50s, so hang in there.
El frío extremo ya está aquí
Los vientos huracanados han llegado desde el noroeste esta mañana y seguirá siendo ventoso durante todo el día. Las bajas temperaturas cayeron a alrededor de 0 ° en St. Louis. Hay factor en el viento, y se sentirá como si estuviera entre -10 ° y -20 ° en toda la región hasta el mediodía de hoy.
Limite su exposición a estos elementos.
Hay una alerta de viento helado hasta el mediodía de hoy para los dos estados. El noroeste de Missouri y algunas áreas en el medio oeste superior tienen advertencias de viento helado.
Después de un día frío el martes con una máxima cercana a los 15°, los mínimos volverán a caer un solo dígito la madrugada del miércoles. Eventualmente, los vientos llegarán al oeste y al suroeste.
Las temperaturas máximas diurnas llegarán a los 20 grados el miércoles, y luego comenzarán realmente a subir durante el resto de la semana.
Este fin de semana volverá a subir la temperatura hasta los 50, así que aguante.