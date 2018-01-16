Extreme Cold Has Arrived

Gusty winds have picked up from the northwest this morning, and it will remain breezy throughout the day. Low temperatures fell to around 0° in St. Louis. Factor in the wind, and it will feel like it is between -10° and -20° across the region through midday today.

Limit your exposure to these elements.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through noon Today for the bi-State. Northwest Missouri and some areas in the upper Midwest have Wind Chill Warnings posted.

After a cold day Tuesday with a high near 15°, lows will fall back into the single digits early Wednesday morning. Eventually, the winds will come around to the west and the southwest.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s Wednesday, and then really start to climb for the rest of the week.

Highs this weekend will get back into the 50s, so hang in there.