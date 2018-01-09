‘F— Trump’ projected on Mercedes-Benz Stadium during National Championship

Atlanta – It’s happened before, and it’s happened again but this time during the National Championship.
Yesterday’s game brought many big names to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium but the most controversial of those names was President Donald Trump.
When Trump entered the stadium, he was met with boos mixed with cheers and one of Alabama’s running backs even yelled his anti-Trump sentiments.
There were even protestors outside of the stadium toting signs saying, ‘The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!’. But the most noticeable, but not the newest of protests against the president, was projected onto the side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And, not to our surprise, the same people who projected the same sign on the Crowne Plaza hotel back in November 2016, are the same people responsible for projecting it on the stadium during the National Championship.
The Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America released this statement:
“This evening, activists with the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America sent a message directly to Donald Trump and his proto-fascist administration – they are not welcome in the City of Atlanta.
“F— Trump”, “Dismantle White Supremacy”, “No One is Illegal” and “Medicare for All” was projected onto the side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium just moments before Trump took the field at the NCAA National Championship game.
The projections are a statement of our anger and disgust with the racist Trump administration, but they are also a vision of a more prosperous future for our community – a future where our bodies aren’t used for profit in an unjust healthcare system and a future where no one has to live in fear of deportation or racist violence.
We believe that future is attainable through mass working class mobilization against the evils of capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy and imperialism.”
La frase ‘F — Trump’ es proyectada en el estadio Mercedes-Benz durante el Campeonato Nacional
Atlanta – Ha sucedido antes, y vuelve a suceder, pero esta vez durante el Campeonato Nacional.
El juego de ayer trajo muchos nombres importantes al Estadio Mercedes-Benz, pero el más polémico de esos nombres fue el presidente Donald Trump.
Cuando Trump entró al estadio, se encontró con abucheos mezclados con vítores y uno de los corredores de Alabama incluso gritó sus sentimientos anti-Trump.
Incluso hubo manifestantes afuera del estadio con carteles que decían: ‘¡El régimen de Trump / Pence debe irse!’. Pero las protestas más notables, pero no las más recientes contra el presidente, se proyectaron dentro del estadio Mercedes-Benz. Y, para nuestra sorpresa, las mismas personas que proyectaron el mismo letrero en el hotel Crowne Plaza en noviembre de 2016, son las mismas personas responsables de proyectarlo en el estadio durante el Campeonato Nacional.
Los Socialistas Democráticos de Atlanta de Atlanta Metropolitana emitieron esta declaración:
“Esta noche, activistas del Capítulo Metropolitano de Atlanta de los Socialistas Democráticos de América enviaron un mensaje directamente a Donald Trump y su administración proto-fascista; no son bienvenidos en la Ciudad de Atlanta.
“F — Trump”, “Desmantelen la supremacía blanca”, “Nadie es ilegal” y “Medicare para todos” fueron las frases que se proyectaron en el estadio Mercedes-Benz justo momentos antes de que Trump saliera al campo en el juego del Campeonato Nacional de la NCAA.
“Las proyecciones son una declaración de nuestra ira y disgusto con la administración racista de Trump, pero también son una visión de un futuro más próspero para nuestra comunidad: un futuro donde nuestros cuerpos no se utilicen con fines de lucro en un sistema de salud injusto y un futuro donde nadie tiene que vivir con miedo a la deportación o violencia racista.
Creemos que el futuro se puede lograr mediante la movilización masiva de la clase obrera contra los males del capitalismo, la supremacía blanca, el patriarcado y el imperialismo”.