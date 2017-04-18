FACEBOOK MURDERER KILLS HIMSELF
St. Louis, MO. April 18 – Steven Stephens, the man who livestreamed on Facebook the murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Easter Sunday shot himself after being briefly pursued by the police of Erie County, Pennsylvania.
The State Police said Stephens was seen Tuesday morning and police officers tried to pull him over. He parked the white Ford Fusion vehicle he was driving near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue and shot himself to death.
An aggravated murder warrant for Stephens was issued by the Cleveland Police and a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture. He was added to the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.
Police authorities reported they tracked Stephens’ cellphone in Erie, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles east of Cleveland on Sunday.
SE SUICIDA ASESINO DE FACEBOOK
St. Louis, MO. 18 de abril – Steven Stephens, el hombre que transmitió en Facebook el asesinato de Robrert Godwin, de 74 años de edad, el domingo de Pascua, se mató después de que la policía del Condado de Erie, Pennsylvania lo persiguiera brevemente.
La Policía Estatal dijo que vieron a Stephens la mañana del martes y los oficiales trataron de detenerlo. Stephens estacionó el vehículo Ford Fusion blanco que manejaba cerca de Buffalo Road y Downing Avenue y se disparó matándose al instante.
La Policía de Cleveland emitió una orden de arresto por homicidio agravado y una recompensa de $50,000 a cambio de información que llevara a su captura. Stephens había sido agregado a la lista de ‘Los más buscados’ del FBI.
Autoridades de la policía reportaron que habían rastreado el teléfono celular de Stephens hasta Erie, Pennsylvania, alrededor de unas 100 millas de Cleveland, el domingo.