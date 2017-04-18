FACEBOOK MURDERER KILLS HIMSELF

St. Louis, MO. April 18 – Steven Stephens, the man who livestreamed on Facebook the murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Easter Sunday shot himself after being briefly pursued by the police of Erie County, Pennsylvania.

The State Police said Stephens was seen Tuesday morning and police officers tried to pull him over. He parked the white Ford Fusion vehicle he was driving near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue and shot himself to death.

An aggravated murder warrant for Stephens was issued by the Cleveland Police and a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture. He was added to the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Police authorities reported they tracked Stephens’ cellphone in Erie, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles east of Cleveland on Sunday.