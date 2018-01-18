Facebook Picks St. Louis as First City to Launch New Small Business Initiative

St. Louis – Facebook is launching a brand new initiative called “Community Boost” to help small grow small businesses by training them on their digital skill set. They have picked 30 cities to roll out this program and chose St. Louis to be the first one. Facebook is coming to St. Louis March 26-30 to host courses on digital training for business owners, employees and people who just want to learn how to master their digital business skills.
One of the businesses excited to benefit from “Community Boost” is Eye See Me, a bookstore that sells books for children and young adults with diverse main characters.
“The biggest thing is really getting the word out and let people know that we’re here,” said Jeffrey Blair, the store’s co-owner.
The family owned business is located along Olive Boulevard in University City.
“Our cause really is to help improve our community and it starts with literacy,” said Blair. He uses Facebook to reach and engage with customers.
However, he doesn’t think they are using the company’s Facebook page to its full potential.
“Because a lot of times I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to do this, can I get a resource to assist me with that and a lot of people locally don’t know as well,” he said.
This is where Facebook’s new initiative “Community Boost” hopes to help.
“Small business owners know that they need skills they don’t have, they just need the training and we’re going to provide that training,” said Aneesh Ramen, Facebook’s manager of economic impact programs. “We’ll have programs to help you think about how to get online, how to trade globally, how to reach customers, not just around the corner but around the world,”
Facebook said they chose St. Louis as the launch city for several reasons.
“There’s so much interesting stuff happening in St. Louis around innovation, small businesses have a really strong community there, and we just think minority owned businesses are a really integral part of the community. There’s an impact that we can have,” Ramen explained.
“Just having a website and a Facebook page wasn’t enough,” said Blair.
Anyone can sign up for these training courses, provided first-hand by Facebook employees. Sign up on their website: https://www.facebook.com/business/m/community-boost
Facebook elige a St. Louis como primera ciudad para el lanzamiento de su nueva iniciativa para pequeñas empresas
St. Louis – Facebook está lanzando una nueva iniciativa llamada “Community Boost” para ayudar a las pequeñas empresas a desarrollarse capacitándolas en sus habilidades digitales. Han elegido 30 ciudades para lanzar este programa y St. Louis será la primera. Facebook vendrá a St. Louis del 26 al 30 de marzo para organizar cursos sobre capacitación digital para propietarios de negocios, empleados y personas que solo quieran aprender a dominar sus habilidades comerciales digitales.
Uno de los negocios que se entusiasma con el beneficio de “Community Boost” es Eye See Me, una librería que vende libros para niños y jóvenes con diversos personajes principales.
“Lo más importante es hacer correr la voz y hacer saber a la gente que estamos aquí”, dijo Jeffrey Blair, copropietario de la tienda.
El negocio familiar está ubicado en Olive Boulevard en University City.
“Nuestra causa realmente es ayudar a mejorar nuestra comunidad y comienza con la alfabetización”, dijo Blair. Él usa Facebook para contactar e interactuar con los clientes.
Sin embargo, no cree que estén usando la página de Facebook de la compañía con todo su potencial.
“Porque muchas veces pienso, ‘no sé cómo hacer esto, puedo obtener un recurso para ayudarme con eso y mucha gente a nivel local no lo sabe tampoco’, dijo.
Aquí es donde la nueva iniciativa de Facebook, “Community Boost”, espera ayudar.
“Los propietarios de pequeñas empresas saben que necesitan habilidades que no tienen, solo necesitan la capacitación y vamos a proporcionar esa capacitación”, dijo Aneesh Ramen, gerente de programas de impacto económico de Facebook. “Tendremos programas para ayudarlos a pensar acerca de cómo conectarse en línea, cómo comerciar globalmente, cómo llegar a los clientes, no solo a la vuelta de la esquina, sino en todo el mundo”.
Facebook dijo que eligieron St. Louis como la ciudad de lanzamiento por varias razones.
“Hay muchas cosas interesantes sucediendo en St. Louis en torno a la innovación, las pequeñas empresas tienen una comunidad realmente sólida allí, y solo pensamos que las empresas propiedad de minorías son una parte realmente integral de la comunidad. Hay un impacto que podemos tener”, explicó Ramen.
“Simplemente tener un sitio web y una página de Facebook no era suficiente”, dijo Blair.
Cualquiera puede inscribirse en estos cursos de capacitación, proporcionados de primera mano por los empleados de Facebook. Regístrese en su sitio web: https://www.facebook.com/business/m/community-boost