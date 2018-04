Facebook’s stock rises after Zuckerberg’s two-day Congressional hearing

Facebook CEO’s good performance seems to have calmed investors as the Mark Zuckerberg company stock went up after two days of hearing at Capitol Hill.

The senators’ and congressmen and women’s efforts to make the 33-year-old founder of Facebook answer the tough questions fell flat due to a lack of expertise on the matter by the lawmakers as well as Zuckerberg’s preparedness and political savvy.

There was a genuine bipartisan concern regarding the massive amount of data the social media site collects and how it handles it, and there were a few moments in which Zuckerberg seemed to undercut his own message of calm and collectedness about the recent Facebook scandals, but there were far more many moments in which both Republicans and Democrats lack of knowledge of information technology became evident when formulating their questions.

Perhaps the most vulnerable moment for Mr. Zuckerberg came when Senator Dick Durbin asked him if he would be comfortable sharing the name of the hotel where he stayed in the previous night, in a well-represented question about Facebook users privacy concerns. “No. I would probably not choose to do that publicly, here,” Zuckerberg said. “I think everyone should have control over how their information is used.”

But several representatives showed a general lack of understanding of how the social platform works. Senator Orrin Hatch, from Utah, asked Mr. Zuckerberg how he was able to maintain Facebook free if he didn’t charge users for the service. Mr. Zuckerberg, somewhat dumbfounded, simply replied: “Senator, we run ads.”

Zuckerberg showed politeness and took responsibility for the incident. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.” However, he did not make any specific comments or commitments as to what the company’s course of action would be in the future to prevent similar incidents to the mishandling of millions of profiles’ data by Cambridge Analytica in an effort to influence the 2016 U.S. election.