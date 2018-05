Fair St. Louis to feature Jason Derulo, Martina McBride

Fair St. Louis announced on Tuesday that pop artist Jason Derulo, country singer-songwriter Martina McBride and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will headline a three-day Fourth of July event in the first time in four years that the Fair St. Louis will return to the Gateway ARch.

Additional performers include Andy Grammer, Amelia Eisenhauer, Dirty Muggs, Cam, Raelynn and Danielle Bradbery.

Fair chairman James Boldt said: “This lineup for this year really crosses a bunch of different genres. I think our programming group has done an exceptional job of appeal to as many people as we possibly can.”

The fair had moved to Forest Park while the Arch and its surroundings underwent a $380 million renovation. The project’s final stages are scheduled for a July 3 opening.

Here’s the current schedule:

Wednesday, July 4

•9:30 a.m.: 136th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station in downtown St. Louis

•Noon: Fair St. Louis opens

•12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•5:30 p.m.: Performance by Amelia Eisenhauer

•6:45 p.m.: Boeing Air Show

•8:30 p.m.: Performance by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

•9:35 p.m.: Fireworks

Friday, July 6

•4 p.m.: Fair St. Louis opens

•4:45 p.m.: Performance by Dirty Mugs

•6:30 p.m.: Performance by Andy Grammer

•8:15 p.m.: Performance by Jason Derulo

•9:35 p.m.: Fireworks

Saturday, July 7

•Noon: Fair St. Louis opens

•1:15 p.m.: Performance by Fire for Effect of the Missouri Air National Guard

•2:45 p.m.: Performance by Danielle Bradbery

•4:15 p.m.: Performance by Raelynn

•5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony

•6:15 p.m.: Performance by Cam

•8:00 p.m.: Performance by Martina McBride

•9:30 p.m.: Fireworks