Family Left Without a Home After Car Crashes into Apartment

East St. Louis, Ill. – A family said they are without a home after a man driving an SUV plowed through their apartment on North 44th Street in East St. Louis.
The couple said their three children, who were at the home at the time of the crash, were terrified.
According to the police report, the driver said his brakes went out. Police said he was cited.
“He could have killed somebody, you know, and most likely he could’ve killed or hurt my kids,” said Kimashea Williams.
George Hannah said, at first, he thought an earthquake had hit the apartment.
“My daughter, she is very upset and very scared, she does not have anything, she does not have any clothes, I don’t have any clothes,” he said.
Hannah said the apartment is closed off for safety reasons, so the family cannot get inside to get their stuff. Hannah said the landlord said it will take a week or two to get the family into a new apartment.
Familia se queda sin hogar después de que un vehículo chocara contra su departamento
East St. Louis, Ill. – Una familia dijo que se quedó sin hogar luego de que un hombre que manejaba una SUV atravesara su departamento en la calle 44 Norte en East St. Louis.
La pareja dijo que sus tres hijos, quienes estaban en la casa al momento del choque, estaban aterrorizados.
Según el informe de la policía, el conductor dijo que se quedó sin frenos. La policía dijo que ya fue citado a declarar.
“Pudo haber matado a alguien, ya sabes, y lo más probable es que hubiera matado o herido a mis hijos”, dijo Kimashea Williams.
George Hannah, al principio, pensó que un terremoto había golpeado el departamento.
“Mi hija está muy molesta y muy asustada, no tiene nada, no tiene ropa, yo no tengo ropa”, comentó.
Hannah dijo que el departamento está cerrado por razones de seguridad, por lo que la familia no puede entrar por sus cosas. Hannah comentó que el propietario dice que demorará una semana o dos cambiar a la familia a un nuevo departamento.