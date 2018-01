Fatal Crash Involving a Semi And 5 Cars Closes I-64 At I-270

St. Louis, Mo. — A major accident has closed eastbound I-64 at I-270. Three people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person died as a result of the accident. Police say that person was in the vehicle stuck under the truck’s cab after the accident.

A car caught on fire after being trapped in a crash with a tractor-trailer at around 8:00am Tuesday. Five vehicles were involved in the accident. Flames and smoke could be seen in the area of the crash.

Firefighters are on the scene of the fatal accident. They have put out the fire but there is heavy damage to the truck’s cab. Other vehicles involved in the crash also have major damage.

Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene. Firefighters say I-64 will be shut down for some time. Expect major delays on highways and nearby roads. A lot of the traffic is being rerouted onto 141.

Several eyewitnesses said that two vehicles were in the left lanes on eastbound I-64. They cut off traffic when trying to exit onto the ramp for southbound I-270. Those vehicles were not involved in the crash. It is not clear if there is a search for those drivers.