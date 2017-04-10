Father charged with the murder of his 3-month-old child in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO. April 10 – Police reports say that a 3-month-old boy was found dead on Sunday Saturday morning killed by his father, who suffocated him.

23-year-old Jibri Baker was being held Sunday at the St. Louis Justice Center for the murder of his son. Bail had not yet been set.

The boy was found dead Saturday morning. Investigation records indicate that the killing happened on Friday or Saturday. An indication of motive was not given by court records.

Court documents charge Baker with first-degree murder when he told the police that he tried to killed his son, Ayden Baker, by pushing his head into a bed. According to the charges, he thought the boy was dead since he stopped moving after several minutes and turned him over. Then, Ayden took a breath and Baker tried again by holding his nostrils and mouth closed until he died.

Erin Rideout, mother of Ayden Baker did not make any comments on the killing. Her family has been keeping her away from the media.

Baker’s sister, Mary Rideout, described his brother as quiet and reserved. She said that he was a good father to both of his sons never showing indications that he would hurt them.

In order to pay for Ayden’s funeral expenses and to support his mother and brother a page has been set up on crowdfunding site gofundme.