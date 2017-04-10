Father charged with the murder of his 3-month-old child in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. April 10 – Police reports say that a 3-month-old boy was found dead on Sunday Saturday morning killed by his father, who suffocated him.
23-year-old Jibri Baker was being held Sunday at the St. Louis Justice Center for the murder of his son. Bail had not yet been set.
The boy was found dead Saturday morning. Investigation records indicate that the killing happened on Friday or Saturday. An indication of motive was not given by court records.
Court documents charge Baker with first-degree murder when he told the police that he tried to killed his son, Ayden Baker, by pushing his head into a bed. According to the charges, he thought the boy was dead since he stopped moving after several minutes and turned him over. Then, Ayden took a breath and Baker tried again by holding his nostrils and mouth closed until he died.
Erin Rideout, mother of Ayden Baker did not make any comments on the killing. Her family has been keeping her away from the media.
Baker’s sister, Mary Rideout, described his brother as quiet and reserved. She said that he was a good father to both of his sons never showing indications that he would hurt them.
In order to pay for Ayden’s funeral expenses and to support his mother and brother a page has been set up on crowdfunding site gofundme.
Padre acusado por el asesinato de su hijo de 3 meses de edad en St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 10 de abril – Los reportes policíacos dicen que un niño de 3 meses fue encontrado la mañana del sábado asesinado por su padre, quien lo asfixió.
Jibri Baker, de 23 años de edad, fue detenido en el Centro de Justicia de St. Louis por el asesinato de su hijo. No se le ha fijado fianza hasta el momento.
El niño fue encontrado la mañana del sábado. Los registros de la investigación indican que el asesinato ocurrió el viernes o el sábado. Dicha investigación no muestra señales de la causa.
Los documentos del tribunal acusan a Baker de asesinato en primer grado pues dijo a la policía que intentó matar a su hijo, Ayden Baker, al presionar su cara contra una cama. De acuerdo con la acusación, Baker pensó que el niño estaba muerto, ya que dejó de moverse después de varios minutos y lo volteó. Después, Ayden respiró y Baker intentó matarlo de nuevo tapándole la nariz y la boca hasta que Ayden finalmente murió.
Erin Rideout, madre Ayden Baker, no hizo ningún comentario al respecto. Su familia la ha mantenido alejada de los medios de comunicación.
La hermana de Baker, Mary Rideout, describió a su hermano como un tipo callado y reservado. Dijo que era un buen padre con sus hijos y que nunca mostró indicios de querer lastimarlos.
Con el fin de poder costear los gastos del funeral de Ayden y apoyar a su madre y hermano se ha abierto una página en el sitio gofundme.