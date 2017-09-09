Father Commits Suicide after Toddler Accidentally Shots Himself

Columbia police say a toddler accidentally shot and killed himself, and his dad then committed shortly after finding his son dead.
Officers released new details into the death of a father and son on Truax Lane in Columbia.
According to officers, the child found a loaded gun inside the home, and the gun accidentally went off, killing him. The boy’s mom, who was home at the time, called 9-1-1 to report what happened.
When officers arrived a short time later, they found the boy’s father threatening to kill himself over what had happened. Officers made several commands for the man to drop the weapon, but the man wound up taking his own life with his gun.
Both victims were officially pronounced dead at the hospital.
“Our hearts are heavy at the tremendous loss of life,’ Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. “We have victim advocates assigned to the case to assist the family during this difficult time. This experience has also been emotionally trying for responding officers. They will participate in a debriefing to discuss the incident and receive further support as needed.”
As part of the CPD investigation, investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to determine the gun’s origin and ownership.
Padre se suicida después que hijo se disparara accidentalmente
La policía de Columbia dice que un niño accidentalmente se disparó y se mató, y su padre hizo lo mismo poco después de encontrar a su hijo muerto.
Los oficiales publicaron nuevos detalles sobre la muerte de un padre y un hijo en Truax Lane en Columbia.
Según los oficiales, el niño encontró una pistola cargada dentro de la casa, y la pistola accidentalmente se disparó, matándolo. La madre del niño, que estaba en casa en ese momento, llamó al 9-1-1 para informar lo que pasó.
Cuando los agentes llegaron poco tiempo después, encontraron al padre del niño amenazando con suicidarse por lo que había sucedido. Los oficiales dieron varias órdenes al hombre para que dejara caer el arma, pero el hombre terminó tomando su propia vida con su arma.
Ambas víctimas fueron declaradas oficialmente muertas en el hospital.
“Nuestros corazones están rotos ante la tremenda pérdida de vidas”, dijo el jefe de policía de Columbia Skip Holbrook. “Tenemos defensores de víctimas asignados al caso para ayudar a la familia durante este difícil momento. Esta experiencia también ha sido emocionalmente difícil para los policías que respondieron al llamado. Los oficiales participarán en una interrogatorio para discutir el incidente y recibir apoyo adicional según sea necesario”.
Como parte de la investigación CPD, los investigadores están trabajando con la Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos (ATF) para determinar el origen y la propiedad del arma.