Father of US soldier killed in Iraq leads protest against Trump

Washington, Feb 1 (efe_epa).- Khizr Khan, the Muslim man whose son was killed while serving with the US Army in Iraq, led a protest before Congress on Wednesday to warn President Donald Trump that they will boycott all his decisions if he maintains his executive order barring US entry to refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim nations.

“We will not be withdrawing. We will not be pushed back. We will remain standing. This country is with us. … Don’t take me there yet, we are not willing to go that way yet. But this needs to stop,” said Khan in an impassioned speech.

“If it doesn’t stop here, the world is waiting to join us. We will boycott everything, and anything, Trump if this continues,” he added, surrounded by Muslim and Jewish religious leaders and lawmaker Keith Ellison, the first Muslim to be elected to the US Congress.

Khan became one of the key faces of the anti-Trump resistance when last year he addressed the Democratic National Convention to tell the story of his son, US Army Capt. Humayan Khan, killed by a bomb in Iraq in 2004 at age 27 and who had dreamed one day of becoming a military attorney.

After the Convention, Khan and his wife Ghazala – Muslims who emigrated from Pakistan – leveled harsh criticism at Trump’s proposals regarding Muslims.

Khan said at Wednesday’s demonstration that he was not speaking for himself, but rather for the immigrant families stranded in airports as a result of Trump’s so-called “travel ban,” adding before television cameras that he and likeminded people will resist any “immoral, unconstitutional and illegal step” that the president may take.

Khan made his remarks amid dozens of yellow Amnesty International signs and shouts from demonstrators regarding how refugees are welcome in the United States.

The president sparked enormous controversy and confusion, both domestically and abroad, last Friday by signing an executive order designed to combat jihadist terrorism.

The order suspends for 120 days the entry of all refugees, and the issuing of visas for 90 days for citizens, from seven countries, which have histories of terrorism and terrorist activity – Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran – until new mechanisms can be put in place to screen them more effectively.

A New York judge on Saturday evening blocked part of the measure and, since then, federal judges in other states have issued similar rulings.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled against Trump and suspended the order temporarily to be able to study its legality before allowing it to be implemented.

In addition, the attorneys general in the states of Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington this week filed suit against the Trump administration with the aim of halting the measure and forming a coalition of states with enough clout to litigate the case in court.