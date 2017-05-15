Favorable Ruling For Missouri Inmates Challenging Lack of Treatment for Hepatitis C
ACLU of MO and MJC-STL Convince Court that Clients Deserve Day in Court
A judge has rejected arguments made by the Missouri Department of Corrections seeking to throw out a lawsuit regarding the department’s inhumane treatment of inmates suffering from Hepatitis C. The MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis and the ACLU of Missouri filed the lawsuit demanding potentially life-saving treatments on behalf incarcerated inmates.
On Thursday, United States District Court Judge Nanette K. Laughery rejected a request made by the Missouri Department of Corrections seeking to dismiss the federal civil rights case against them.
“Missouri officials know there is a safe cure for the more than 5,000 inmates who have Hepatitis C,” said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri. “The policy of providing treatment to no more than a dozen of those inmates not only sentences many of them to a painful death, but also results in the spreading of this deadly disease within Missouri prisons and, when inmates are released, communities across the state.”
Direct-acting antiviral drugs were approved by the Federal Drug Administration as a treatment for Hepatitis C several years ago. When taken daily for a period of weeks, these drugs may entirely cure patients of Hepatitis C. Yet the Missouri Department of Corrections and Corizon – the department’s medical provider – refuse to give these modern medications to thousands of infected inmates.
Fewer than ten individuals have received direct-acting antiviral drugs treatments while in custody. As a result, inmates are dying from complications related to the Hepatitis C virus. Others are being released into the community, increasing the risk of the spread of the virus among the broader public.
“We are pleased that the case will proceed to the merits,” said Amy E. Breihan, staff attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis. “Missouri prison officials and medical staff are plainly more concerned about saving pennies than lives. But the court has rightfully indicated that defendants’ ‘wait and see’ approach to Hepatitis C treatment is arbitrary and unreasonable.”
The court further rejected arguments made by defendants that some of the inmates might not suffer serious adverse effects or die from Hepatitis C noting, “even if true, these facts do not justify as a matter of law defendants’ policy of categorically denying the proper treatment to inmates with chronic HCV [Hepatitis C] by imposing an arbitrary condition on that treatment unsupported by medical justification.”
Read the decision: http://bit.ly/2r1DZXd
Fallo favorable para reclusos de Missouri que impugnaron falta de tratamiento para Hepatitis C
El ACLU de Missouri y el MJC-STL convencen al tribunal que los clientes merecen un día en los juzgados
Un juez rechazó los argumentos hechos por el Departamento de Correccionales de Missouri que busca rechazar una demanda relacionada con el trato inhumano de reclusos que padecen Hepatitis C. El Centro de Justicia MacArthur en St. Louis y el ACLU de Missouri presentaron una demanda donde se exigen de manera potencial tratamientos vitales en nombre de reclusos encarcelados.
El jueves, la Juez de Distrito de los Estados Unidos Nanette K. Laughery rechazó una solicitud presentada por el Departamento de Correccionales de Missouri que busca desechar el caso de derechos civiles federales contra ellos.
Tony Rothert, director legal del ACLU de Missouri, comentó: “Los funcionarios de Missouri saben que existe una cura segura para los más de 5,000 reclusos que padecen Hepatitis C. La política que dicta proveer tratamiento a no más de una docena de dichos reclusos no sólo sentencia a muchos de ellos a una muerte dolorosa, sino que también resulta en el contagio de la mortal enfermedad dentro de las prisiones de Missouri y, cuando los internos son liberados, en todas las comunidades a lo largo y ancho del estado”.
Los medicamentos antivirales de actuación directa fueron aprobados por la Administración Federal de Medicamentos (Federal Drug Administration) como un tratamiento para la Hepatitis C hace varios años. Cuando se toma diariamente por semanas, estos medicamentos pueden curar por completo a pacientes con Hepatitis C. No obstante, el Departamento de Correccionales de Missouri y Corizon – el proveedor médico del departamento – se rehúsan a proveer estos modernos medicamentos a los miles de reclusos infectados.
Menos de diez individuos han recibido los tratamientos antivirales de actuación directa mientras se encuentran encarcelados. Como resultado, los internos están muriendo por complicaciones relacionadas con el virus de la Hepatitis C. Otros están siendo liberados a la comunidad, incrementando así el riesgo de dispersión del virus entre la población.
Amy E. Breihan, abogada del Centro de Justicia MacArthur de St. Louis comenta: “Nos complace que el caso sea llevado a los tribunales. Los funcionarios penitenciarios y el equipo médico están simplemente más preocupados por salvar centavos que vidas. Pero el tribunal ha indicado legalmente que el enfoque ‘espera y verás’ de los demandados frente al tratamiento de la Hepatitis C es arbitrario e irrazonable”.
El tribunal rechazó más argumentos hechos por los demandados en donde declaran que algunos de los reclusos no padecen efectos adversos graves ni mueren de Hepatitis C, haciendo énfasis en que “incluso si es cierto, estos hechos no se justifican como una cuestión de derecho de la política de los acusados de negar categóricamente el tratamiento adecuado a internos con HCV crónica [Hepatitis C] al imponer una condición arbitraria de que el tratamiento no está respaldado por una justificación médica”. Lea la resolución: http://bit.ly/2r1DZXd