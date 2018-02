FBI and St. Louis Police Raid Home in Des Peres

Des Peres, Mo. – Federal investigators raided a home in Des Peres Wednesday and took several people into custody.

Neighbors say around 11:30 a.m., Des Peres Police, St. Louis County Police and members of the FBI showed up at a home in the 1100 block of Bopp Road.

“We saw a lot of police cars pull up, an ambulance, couple girls in the EMT truck and it took a while, they took away three to four people in handcuffs,” said Tim Mcevoy who lives across the street.

Captain Shawn Quinn with Des Peres Police said they could not comment on the raid except to say it was a federal investigation.

FBI spokesperson Rebecca Wu said FBI did participate in the investigation but couldn’t comment any further. The DEA says they were not part of the raid.

But neighbors say while crime in the area is rare, they weren’t surprised that this house just off of Manchester Road was part of a police investigation.

“We’ve seen at least 20 different people going in and out there over the last few months,” said Mcevoy. “It’s not the norm that you see, you get used to your neighborhood, you get used to your neighbors, there’s been so many people that aren’t the same people so its totally out of the norm.”

Captain Quinn said they have received numerous complaints at that address over the last several months. Mostly noise complaints and suspicious people.