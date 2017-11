FBI, Justice Department to Investigate St. Louis-Area Police

St. Louis – A federal investigation will look into possible Civil Rights violations by police in the St. Louis area in the two months since protests broke out after a white former police officer was acquitted in the shooting death of a black suspect.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the investigation in a statement Monday. The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis also will help with the investigation.

Protest leaders, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay and others called for a federal investigation. More than 300 people have been arrested at protests since Sept. 15, when a judge ruled that Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Several of those arrested have alleged heavy-handed arrests and even taunting by police.

Statement from Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay:

“I am very gratified that U.S. Attorney Jensen and the Department of Justice have responded so quickly to my request for a civil rights investigation regarding the allegedly constitutional ‎actions by police after the Stockley verdict.

The 1st Amendment is vital, because like our local police, it defends everyone. Both are essential to our country and our community.”

Statement from Tony Rother, legal director, ACLU of Missouri:

“While it is important that the federal government investigates the systemic violation of civil rights by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the city of St. Louis should proactively engage with the community now to develop a collaborative policing model that protects constitutional rights and promotes public safety.”