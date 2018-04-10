FBI raids office and hotel room of Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen

The FBI raided Monday the office of the president’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, in the Rockefeller Center, as well as his hotel room in Park Avenue, in New York. The Federal Bureau of Investigation took possession of several documents, including business records, emails and files relating to several topics, and a payment made to pornographic actress, Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels.
Prosecutors obtained the search warrant after the Special Counsel’s team in the Russia investigation handed over a referral to the FBI. The raid is not believed to be part of the investigation by Robert Mueller, but they must have uncovered relevant information to New York prosecutors. In turn, if the FBI finds any evidence that could relate to the Counsel’s probe, they could hand it over to Mueller’s team.
President Trump lashed out Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning in a series of tweets relating to what he calls a witch hunt by Democrats and Republicans that worked for the Obama administration. Sources close to him say that the persecution he has felt by the FBI and his own Justice Department since he took office has gone to unprecedented heights.
The President has long floated the idea of firing the Special Counsel and what the administration might do next is anyone’s guess. Trump and his supporters see Mueller as a threat as they perceive him to have very broad powers, but the raid on Cohen’s office and hotel room had to be approved by a judge who believed with a high degree of certainty that investigators would find evidence that could otherwise be potentially destroyed if they pursued a less drastic approach.
What seems to be the most immediate consequence, however, might be in the Stormy Daniels’ case, as the pornographic film star has been trying to get a non-disclosure agreement between her and Cohen revoked so she can talk about her affair with Donald Trump. Her and Cohen’s lawyer have famously clashed on cable news programs over the last couple of weeks.
FBI hace redada en oficina y habitación de hotel del abogado de Trump, Michael Cohen
El FBI allanó el lunes la oficina de Michael Cohen, abogado personal del presidente, en el Rockefeller Center, así como su habitación de hotel en Park Avenue, en Nueva York. El Buró Federal de Investigación tomó posesión de varios documentos, incluidos registros comerciales, correos electrónicos y archivos relacionados con varios temas, así como un pago hecho a la actriz pornográfica, Stephanie Clifford, mejor conocida como Stormy Daniels.
Los fiscales obtuvieron la orden de registro después de que el equipo del Fiscal Especial en la investigación de Rusia entregara una referencia al FBI. No se cree que la redada forme parte de la investigación de Robert Mueller, pero deben haber encontrado información relevante para los investigadores en Nueva York. A su vez, si el FBI encuentra alguna evidencia que pudiera relacionarse con la investigación del Fiscal Especial, podrían entregársela al equipo de Mueller.
El presidente Trump arremetió el lunes por la tarde y la madrugada del martes en una serie de tweets relacionados con lo que él llama una caza de brujas por parte de los demócratas y republicanos que trabajaron para la administración Obama. Fuentes cercanas a él dicen que la persecución que ha sentido por el FBI y su propio Departamento de Justicia desde que asumió el cargo ha alcanzado alturas sin precedentes.
Desde hace mucho tiempo, el Presidente ha expresado la idea de despedir al Fiscal Especial y lo que la administración podría hacer a continuación es una incógnita. Trump y sus partidarios ven a Mueller como una amenaza ya que perciben que tiene poderes muy amplios, pero la redada a la oficina y habitación de hotel de Cohen debieron haber sido aprobadas por un juez que creía con un alto grado de certeza que los investigadores encontrarían evidencia que podría, de lo contrario, ser potencialmente destruida si adoptaran un enfoque menos drástico.
Lo que parece ser la consecuencia más inmediata, sin embargo, podría encontrarse en el caso de Stormy Daniels, ya que la estrella de cine pornográfica ha estado tratando de revocar un acuerdo de no divulgación entre ella y Cohen para poder hablar en público sobre su aventura con Donald Trump. El abogado de ella y Cohen se han enfrentado en programas noticiosos por cable durante las últimas semanas.