FBI raids office and hotel room of Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen

The FBI raided Monday the office of the president’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, in the Rockefeller Center, as well as his hotel room in Park Avenue, in New York. The Federal Bureau of Investigation took possession of several documents, including business records, emails and files relating to several topics, and a payment made to pornographic actress, Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors obtained the search warrant after the Special Counsel’s team in the Russia investigation handed over a referral to the FBI. The raid is not believed to be part of the investigation by Robert Mueller, but they must have uncovered relevant information to New York prosecutors. In turn, if the FBI finds any evidence that could relate to the Counsel’s probe, they could hand it over to Mueller’s team.

President Trump lashed out Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning in a series of tweets relating to what he calls a witch hunt by Democrats and Republicans that worked for the Obama administration. Sources close to him say that the persecution he has felt by the FBI and his own Justice Department since he took office has gone to unprecedented heights.

The President has long floated the idea of firing the Special Counsel and what the administration might do next is anyone’s guess. Trump and his supporters see Mueller as a threat as they perceive him to have very broad powers, but the raid on Cohen’s office and hotel room had to be approved by a judge who believed with a high degree of certainty that investigators would find evidence that could otherwise be potentially destroyed if they pursued a less drastic approach.

What seems to be the most immediate consequence, however, might be in the Stormy Daniels’ case, as the pornographic film star has been trying to get a non-disclosure agreement between her and Cohen revoked so she can talk about her affair with Donald Trump. Her and Cohen’s lawyer have famously clashed on cable news programs over the last couple of weeks.