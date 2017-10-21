FBI Warns Of New Kidnapping Scam

St. Louis, MO. October 20 – The FBI issued a warning about an international phone scam stealing thousands of dollars from people nationwide.

St. Louis County resident Nancy McGowan said she recently lost almost $5,000 to this scam.

The FBI said someone called her and said “I have your daughter and I’m going to kill her unless you do what I say.”

There were even fake screams in the background of the call.

It’s known as a “virtual kidnapping” scam.

“They’ll be threats, there may even be recorded screams you hear on the telephone this is a high-pressure sales technique and it’s a scam. They’re using the victims, the trauma they’re putting the victim through to get them to get them to send the money immediately, not think about what they’re doing,” said Zachary Lowe with the St. Louis FBI office.

McGowan followed directions, wiring $4,800 to several people in Mexico.

She was able to slip a note to her bank teller, asking for help. She said police began trying to track her.

Eventually, her son was able to get her off the phone and convince her the call was just a scam and her daughter was safe.

“I did lose my money and I am embarrassed but I would like people to know first of all don’t answer phones you don’t know who it is,” said McGowan.

“Get someone to help you, a friend or family member who is with you. Write a note. You can stay on the phone, but have them help you and contact that person they say they have,” said Lowe.

The FBI said this scam can happen in two ways. Either scammers target you because they’ve obtained some information about you either from your wallet or social media pages or they call completely at random waiting for the person on the other end to say the name of a loved one or ask a question.