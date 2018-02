FDA Evaluation Confirms Certain Dog Foods Are Contaminated with Euthanasia Drug

J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble ‘N Bits , Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.

The FDA is alerting pet owners about the potential contamination and investigating the dog food. The FDA’s preliminary evaluation of the affected dog food shows that low levels of the drug, pentobarbital, is present, but at very low levels. It says it’s unlikely to pose a health risk to pets, pentobarbital should never be present in pet food.