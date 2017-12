Federal judge resigns after sexual misconduct accusations

The judge of the ninth circuit, Alex Kozinski, announced his immediate retirement after more than twelve reports of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

The accusations range from Kozinski showing pornography to clerks to later ask them if it turned them on, to inappropriately touching them.

Kozinski had served as a judge for more than thirty years, when last week the Washington Post reported that nine women had come forward accusing him of making inappropriate sexual comments, and four others said he had touched them without their consent.

The announcement comes as the latest development in a wave of accusations that have shaken both Washington and Hollywood, since the first accusations surfaced against producer Harvey Weinstein in October. In addition, the accusations against the former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, played a key role in his defeat last week in Alabama. In a similar fashion to Kozinski, former Democratic senator Al Franken left his post after leaders of his party asked for his resignation.

Kozinski was appointed to the ninth circuit by then President Ronald Reagan in 1985, and served as chief judge from 2007 to 2014. In an extensive article published today, the Washington Post includes testimonies of Kozinski’s victims, which go back to the mid-1980s.

After the first report was released, the chief judge of the ninth circuit initiated a review of Kozinski’s behavior, and at least two clerks from his office resigned shortly thereafter.

It is not yet clear what will happen with the cases to which Kozinski was assigned.