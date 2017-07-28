Ferguson Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson

On Wednesday July 26 2017 both history and tribune took place in Ferguson,MO. There was ceremonial Cutting of a ribbon and children singing and uplifting took place at the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center.
Even Micheal Brown Sr. father of the unarmed teen joined in on the celebration and tribute to his son death.The building site is where they destroyed, protested and looted after the unjust killing of Micheal Brown Jr.
David Stewart Co-Founder and Chairman of the board Worldwide technologies spoke on this historical day. There were many important figures in attendance as well, David Farr, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Emerson and Micheal Neidorff, Chairman President and CEO of Centene Corporation all were in attendance for the ribbon cutting that day.
The Community empowerment center is located in Ferguson, MO where the Quik Trip originally stood before the death of Micheal Brown in August 2014.
Centro de Empoderamiento para la Comunidad de Ferguson
Por Tiani Walls
El miércoles 26 de julio de 2017, tanto la historia como la tribuna tuvieron lugar en Ferguson, MO. Hubo una ceremonia para cortar la cinta de inauguración del nuevo Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, al tiempo que los niños cantaban emocionados.
Donde asistió el padre de Mike Brown, Michal Brown, padre del adolescente desarmado que fue muerto a tiros por un policia, el se unió a la celebración y al homenaje a la muerte de su hijo. El sitio de la nueva construcción se localiza donde destruyeron, protestaron y saquearon los manifestantes después de la matanza injusta de Micheal Brown Jr.
David Stewart Co-Fundador y Presidente del Consejo Las tecnologías mundiales hablaron en este día histórico. Hubo muchas figuras importantes en la asistencia también, David Farr, Presidente y Director General de Emerson y Micheal Neidorff, Presidente Presidente y CEO de Centene Corporation todos estaban presentes para el corte de cinta ese día.
El centro de empoderamiento de la comunidad se encuentra en Ferguson, MO, cerca del Quick Trip donde acudió Mike antes de su muerte en Agosto de 2014.