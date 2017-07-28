Ferguson Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson

By Tiani Walls

On Wednesday July 26 2017 both history and tribune took place in Ferguson,MO. There was ceremonial Cutting of a ribbon and children singing and uplifting took place at the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center.

Even Micheal Brown Sr. father of the unarmed teen joined in on the celebration and tribute to his son death.The building site is where they destroyed, protested and looted after the unjust killing of Micheal Brown Jr.

David Stewart Co-Founder and Chairman of the board Worldwide technologies spoke on this historical day. There were many important figures in attendance as well, David Farr, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Emerson and Micheal Neidorff, Chairman President and CEO of Centene Corporation all were in attendance for the ribbon cutting that day.

The Community empowerment center is located in Ferguson, MO where the Quik Trip originally stood before the death of Micheal Brown in August 2014.



