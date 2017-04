Ferguson Re-Elects Mayor Knowles

FERGUSON, MO. Apr 5, 2017 James Knowles III, the mayor who led Ferguson through 32 months of turmoil has been re-elected. Knowles held off a challenge from city Councilwoman Ella Jones, who was seeking to become Ferguson’s first-ever black mayor. Knowles won 56 percent over Jones’ 44 percent. This will be his third and last term due to term limits.

Knowles was the face of Ferguson through the dramatic events that followed the fatal shooting in which Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown on August 9th, 2014. These events led to a series of violent protests and the beginning of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Ferguson’s voters also approved a ballot measure adding strict police body camera requirements to the city charter. Officers already use cameras, but the new policy will require them to be on virtually all the time and seeks to make footage more accessible to the public. This measure requires officers to have the camera on all the time and to keep a record of the video for al least two years since critics have commented on how cameras are not on sometimes or how the public’s access to the footage is very limited.