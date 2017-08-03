Festival of Nations To Be Held August 26 & 27, 2017

Festival of Nations – St. Louis’ Largest Multicultural Celebration To Be Held

August 26 & 27, 2017

ST. LOUIS (August 2, 2017) The International Institute of St. Louis, the St. Louis Region’s Welcoming Center for New Americans, will once again present its signature cultural event, the Festival of Nations, Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, in Tower Grove Park in the City of St. Louis’ Near South Side.

Now in its 17th year, the Festival of Nations is the St. Louis region’s largest multicultural celebration, historically attracting more than 100,000 visitors over the two-day event. In surveys, the Festival of Nations received a score of 4 or 5 stars out of 5 by over 90% of attendees in 2016, with 80% of them spending two or more hours at the Festival.

Festival of Nations will feature:

3 stages of non-stop music and entertainment – performers from St. Louis and surrounding states.

40+ food booths – we’ll have favorites returning, plus additions of Laotian, Malaysian, and Venezuelan.

30+ gift booths – added new this year is Gambian and Kurdish.

Children’s Activities, World Sports & Games Meadow, Crafts Demos, Dance Lessons.

Festival hours are Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival entrance is free. Food, beverages, and authentic handmade ethnic gift items will be available for purchase.

More information is posted on the Festival of Nations website at www.festivalofnationsstl.org.

About International Institute of St. Louis

The International Institute, established in 1919, is a pioneer in the field of diversity. In all our comprehensive array of adjustment services reaches more than 7,500 immigrants and refugees from 75 countries annually. The purpose of the International Institute is to be the St. Louis region’s Welcoming Center for New Americans. Its programs are arranged in three pillars of service: Immersion, Investment, and Inclusion.