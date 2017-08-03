Festival of Nations To Be Held August 26 & 27, 2017

Festival of Nations – St. Louis’ Largest Multicultural Celebration To Be Held
August 26 & 27, 2017
ST. LOUIS (August 2, 2017) The International Institute of St. Louis, the St. Louis Region’s Welcoming Center for New Americans, will once again present its signature cultural event, the Festival of Nations, Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, in Tower Grove Park in the City of St. Louis’ Near South Side.
Now in its 17th year, the Festival of Nations is the St. Louis region’s largest multicultural celebration, historically attracting more than 100,000 visitors over the two-day event. In surveys, the Festival of Nations received a score of 4 or 5 stars out of 5 by over 90% of attendees in 2016, with 80% of them spending two or more hours at the Festival.
Festival of Nations will feature:
- 3 stages of non-stop music and entertainment – performers from St. Louis and surrounding states.
- 40+ food booths – we’ll have favorites returning, plus additions of Laotian, Malaysian, and Venezuelan.
- 30+ gift booths – added new this year is Gambian and Kurdish.
- Children’s Activities, World Sports & Games Meadow, Crafts Demos, Dance Lessons.
Festival hours are Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Festival entrance is free. Food, beverages, and authentic handmade ethnic gift items will be available for purchase.
More information is posted on the Festival of Nations website at www.festivalofnationsstl.org.
www.iistl.org
About International Institute of St. Louis
The International Institute, established in 1919, is a pioneer in the field of diversity. In all our comprehensive array of adjustment services reaches more than 7,500 immigrants and refugees from 75 countries annually. The purpose of the International Institute is to be the St. Louis region’s Welcoming Center for New Americans. Its programs are arranged in three pillars of service: Immersion, Investment, and Inclusion.
Festival de las Naciones – La Celebración multicultural más grande de San Luis
26 y 27 de agosto de 2017
ST. LOUIS (2 de agosto de 2017) El Instituto Internacional de San Luis, da la Bienvenida a toda la Región de San Luis a los nuevos Estadounidenses, se presentará de nuevo el evento cultural, el Festival de las Naciones, los sábados y domingos 26 y 27 de agosto. En Tower Grove Park en la ciudad de St. Louis cerca del condado Sur.
Ahora, en su 17 ° año, el Festival de las Naciones es la celebración multicultural más grande de la región de St. Louis, atrayendo históricamente a más de 100,000 visitantes durante el evento de dos días. En las encuestas, el Festival de las Naciones recibió una puntuación de 4 o 5 estrellas de 5 por más del 90% de los asistentes en 2016, con el 80% de ellos pasar dos o más horas en el Festival.
Festival de las Naciones contará con:
- 3 etapas de música y entretenimiento sin interrupciones – artistas de St. Louis y estados circundantes.
- 40+ puestos de comida – tendremos a los grupos favoritos de regreso, además de adiciones de Laotian, malasia y venezolana.
- 30 + cabinas de regalo – añadido este año el gambiano y kurdo.
- Actividades Infantiles, Deportes y Juegos Mundiales Prado, Demos de Artesanías, Lecciones de Danza.
Las horas del festival son el sábado 26 de agosto de 10 a.m. a 7 p.m., y domingo 27 de agosto de 10 a.m. a 6 p.m.
La entrada al festival es gratuita. Alimentos, bebidas y auténticos artículos de regalo étnicos artesanales estarán disponibles para su compra.
Más información está disponible en el sitio web del Festival de las Naciones en www.festivalofnationsstl.org.
www.iistl.org
Acerca del Instituto Internacional de San Luis
El Instituto Internacional, establecido en 1919, es un pionero en el campo de la diversidad. En toda nuestra amplia gama de servicios de ajuste llega a más de 7.500 inmigrantes y refugiados de 75 países al año. El propósito del Instituto Internacional es ser el Centro de Bienvenida de la Región de San Luis para Nuevos Americanos. Sus programas están organizados en tres pilares de servicio: Inmersión, Inversión e Inclusión.