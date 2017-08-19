Fidget spinners have become extremely popular with people of all ages, including young children. Fidget spinners are typically designed with a center bearing with weights around the perimeter and are spun in a person’s hand. There are many different kinds of fidget spinners available in stores and online.
In light of reported incidents with fidget spinners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is issuing these safety tips:
Fidget spinners and children:
- The plastic and metal spinners have small pieces including batteries that can be a choking hazard. Choking incidents involving children up to age 14 have been reported.
- Keep fidget spinners away from children under 3 years of age.
- Warn children of all ages not to put fidget spinners or small pieces in their mouths and not to play with the fidget spinner near their faces.
Battery-operated fidget spinners:
- Consumers should be present when products with batteries are charging.
- Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping.
- Always use the cable that came with the fidget spinner for charging.
- If the fidget spinner did not come with one, make sure to use a cable with the correct connections for charging.
- Unplug your fidget spinner immediately once it is fully charged.
- Have working smoke alarms in your house to protect you if there is a fire.
Report incidents with fidget spinners to CPSC:
- Tell us if you have an incident with a fidget spinner at gov.
If you’re a business, you can find out more about the requirements and guidelines for this product on our Fidget Spinner Business Guidance page.
Read the full statement from CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle on fidget spinner safety.
Seguridad de los Fidget Spinners
Los fidget spinners se han hecho sumamente populares entre las personas de todas las edades, incluidos los niños pequeños. Los spinners suelen diseñarse con un centro con rodamiento que tiene pesas alrededor del perímetro, y se hacen girar en la mano de la persona. Hay muchos tipos distintos de spinners a la venta en tiendas y en Internet.
A raíz de varios incidentes reportados con los spinners, la Comisión de Seguridad de Productos del Consumidor de Estados Unidos (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, CPSC) está emitiendo estas recomendaciones de seguridad:
Los fidget spinners y los niños:
- Los spinners plásticos y de metal tienen pequeñas piezas, incluyendo baterías, que pueden presentar un peligro de asfixia. Se han reportado incidentes de asfixia en niños hasta de 14 años de edad.
- Mantenga los fidget spinners alejados de niños menores de 3 años de edad.
- Alerte a los niños de cualquier edad que no se pongan los spinners o piezas pequeñas en la boca y que no jueguen con un uno de estos juguetes cerca de la cara.
Los fidget spinners que funcionan con batería:
- Los consumidores deben estar presentes cuando se están cargando productos con baterías, pilas.
- Nunca deje cargando un producto con baterías por la noche mientras usted duerme.
- Siempre use el cable que vino con el spinner para cargarlo.
- Si el fidget spinner no traía cable, asegúrese de usar un cable con las conexiones correctas para cargarlo.
- Tenga alarmas detectoras de humo que funcionen en su casa para protección en caso de incendio.
Reporte incidentes con los spinners a la CPSC:
- Infórmenos si tiene un incidente con un fidget spinner en SaferProducts.gov.
Si tiene una empresa, puede encontrar más detalles sobre los requisitos y normas para este producto en nuestra página Guía empresarial sobre fidget spinners (en inglés).
Lea la declaración completa (en inglés) de la presidenta en funciones de la CPSC Ann Marie Buerkle sobre la seguridad de los spinners.