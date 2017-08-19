Fidget spinners have become extremely popular with people of all ages, including young children. Fidget spinners are typically designed with a center bearing with weights around the perimeter and are spun in a person’s hand. There are many different kinds of fidget spinners available in stores and online.

In light of reported incidents with fidget spinners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is issuing these safety tips:

Fidget spinners and children:

The plastic and metal spinners have small pieces including batteries that can be a choking hazard. Choking incidents involving children up to age 14 have been reported.

Keep fidget spinners away from children under 3 years of age.

Warn children of all ages not to put fidget spinners or small pieces in their mouths and not to play with the fidget spinner near their faces.

Battery-operated fidget spinners:

Consumers should be present when products with batteries are charging.

Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping.

Always use the cable that came with the fidget spinner for charging.

If the fidget spinner did not come with one, make sure to use a cable with the correct connections for charging.

Unplug your fidget spinner immediately once it is fully charged.

Have working smoke alarms in your house to protect you if there is a fire.

Report incidents with fidget spinners to CPSC:

If you’re a business, you can find out more about the requirements and guidelines for this product on our Fidget Spinner Business Guidance page.

Read the full statement from CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle on fidget spinner safety.