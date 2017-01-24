Fighting for his dream at the ring
Kent Cruz
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Many young Latin Americans see in sports a way to make a difference. A way to improve their family’s economic situation, to transcend and dream of becoming champions. In the case of this young man of Puerto Rican Origins, born in Rhode Island, boxing became his passion.
Kent Cruz arrived to St. Louis at the age of 10. A year later he was taken to the Cherokee Recreation Center, where inspired by fighters like Felix Trinidad, fell in love with boxing and set out to become a champion of the sport. Cruz began to train with dedication and discipline, achieving, in 2010, a bronze medal in the “Under 19” national tournament.
In 2013 he became a professional boxer and has a perfect record of 10 wins, zero losses and six knockouts.
His main motivation is his 4-year-old son, for whom he wants to become a role model. Kent is committed to perfect his practice, always remembering where he comes from. Being Latino – Boricua makes him proud and he always carries his Puerto Rican heritage overhead.
RL: After everything you have achieved and accomplished; what do you think is your greatest contribution to the Hispanic community?
K.C: I think that what I do is important because there are many children in the street, who do not have many outlets and do not know how to escape. Boxing is very positive, it helps children to focus and have dedication. It also serves to have discipline, many of them have no parents and this sport leads them to achieve positive things
RL: Do you think that being a Latino athlete has represented some kind of obstacle to participate in leagues and championships? Or is it something that benefits you?
KC: Here in St. Louis being Latino origin makes me different from the others. It is a sport that locally is mainly practiced by Americans. There are not many Hispanics and I’m the only one that is doing well. I am very different from others because I am Puerto Rican and speak I Spanish and English. I have been given many more opportunities with different promoters and mentors who want to talk to me. Soon you will see me on HBO … (laughs).
RL: What do you think is the biggest challenge you have faced to make your way in the construction of your dream?
KC: I think balancing work, family and boxing has been difficult for me as a parent. For us Latinos, sometimes this is a little more difficult, especially to get sponsors, we have to make more efforts and we have to be really good at everything. We have to be an example and try harder for people to notice us. Since we are not from here, we have to prove we are worth it, especially if an American person is doing the same thing as we are.
RL: Can you leave us with a message for those who look up to you?
K.C: Never give up; this was my dream since childhood. Seeing Trinidad and De La Hoya and all those great boxers was my inspiration. Since I was young I arrived here at Cherokee and never left boxing, I continued to work for it. Many people say to you: “no, you will not achieve anything”, but if you go forward with dedication, everything can be achieved in this life. Do not give up and keep trying hard, look at where I am now.
Kenny always seeks to attract young people’s attention to the sport, and when he retires he wants to open a gym to train young Hispanics as boxers and turn them into champions.
Luchando por su sueño en el ring
By Isabel Díaz del Castillo
Muchos jóvenes latinoamericanos ven en el deporte una manera de hacer la diferencia, de mejorar la situación económica de su familia, de lograr trascender y sueñan con convertirse en todos unos campeones, como es el caso de este joven nacido en Rhode Island, pero de origen puertorriqueño, que eligió ser un boxeador profesional.
Kent Cruz llegó a St. Louis a la edad de 10 años. Un año más tarde fue llevado al Centro Recreacional de Cherokee, donde inspirado por peleadores como el boricua Felix Trinidad, se enamoró del boxeo y se propuso convertirse en un campeón de este deporte. Cruz empezó a entrenar con dedicación y disciplina, logrando en 2010 una medalla de bronce en el campeonato nacional sub 19.
En 2013 se convirtió en boxeador profesional y tiene un récord perfecto de 10 victorias, cero derrotas y seis knockouts.
Su principal motivación es su hijo de 4 años de edad, para el que quiere ser un modelo a seguir. Kent está comprometido con ser excelente en su práctica y asegura que nunca se olvida de dónde viene, sintiéndose orgulloso de ser latino y llevar la bandera de Puerto Rico como estandarte.
RL: ¿Cuál cree que es su aporte más grande para la comunidad hispana desde su práctica y los logros que está alcanzando?
K.C: Creo que lo que hago es importante, porque hay muchos niños que están en la calle, que no tienen muchas salidas y no saben qué hacer. El boxeo es bien positivo, ayuda a que los niños se enfoquen y tengan dedicación. Sirve además para que tengan disciplina, muchos de ellos no tienen padres y este deporte los dirige a lograr cosas positivas
RL: ¿Cree que ser un deportista latino ha representado algún tipo de obstáculo para poder participar activamente en ligas y campeonatos? O al contrario, ¿es algo que le beneficia?
KC: Aquí en St. Louis mi origen latino me hace diferente a los demás. Es un deporte que a nivel local es principalmente practicado por americanos. No hay muchos hispanos y soy el único que va bien. Me distingo mucho de otros por ser puertorriqueño y hablar español e inglés, me ha dado muchas más oportunidades con diferentes promotores y mentores que quieren hablar conmigo y ya pronto me verán en HBO… (risas).
RL: ¿Cuál cree que es el desafío más grande que ha tenido que enfrentar para abrirse camino en la construcción de su sueño?
KC: Creo que balancear la parte laboral, la familia y el boxeo, se me ha hecho difícil siendo padre de familia. Para nosotros los latinos se hace a veces un poco más difícil sobre todo conseguir patrocinadores, tenemos que echarle más ganas y tenemos que ser buenos en lo que sea, ser un ejemplo y “darle duro” para que la gente nos vea. Si no somos de aquí, tenemos que demostrar que somos buenísimos, especialmente si una persona americana está haciendo lo mismo que uno.
RL: ¿Cuál es su mensaje para los jóvenes que lo siguen?
K.C: Que nunca se rindan, este fue mi sueño desde chiquito, viendo a Trinidad y a De la Hoya y todos esos boxeadores buenísimos. Desde pequeño llegué aquí a Cherokee y nunca me aparté del boxeo, le seguí echando ganas. Mucha gente te dice “no, no vas a lograr nada”, pero si tú sigues adelante con dedicación, todo se puede lograr en esta vida. No te rindas y sigue “dándole duro”, mírame donde estoy ahora.
Kenny siempre busca atraer la atención de jóvenes hacia el deporte, y cuando se retire quiere abrir un gimnasio para formar a jóvenes hispanos como boxeadores y convertirlos en unos campeones.