Kent Cruz

Fighting for his dream at the ring

By Isabel Díaz del Castillo

Many young Latin Americans see in sports a way to make a difference. A way to improve their family’s economic situation, to transcend and dream of becoming champions. In the case of this young man of Puerto Rican Origins, born in Rhode Island, boxing became his passion.

Kent Cruz arrived to St. Louis at the age of 10. A year later he was taken to the Cherokee Recreation Center, where inspired by fighters like Felix Trinidad, fell in love with boxing and set out to become a champion of the sport. Cruz began to train with dedication and discipline, achieving, in 2010, a bronze medal in the “Under 19” national tournament.

In 2013 he became a professional boxer and has a perfect record of 10 wins, zero losses and six knockouts.

His main motivation is his 4-year-old son, for whom he wants to become a role model. Kent is committed to perfect his practice, always remembering where he comes from. Being Latino – Boricua makes him proud and he always carries his Puerto Rican heritage overhead.

RL: After everything you have achieved and accomplished; what do you think is your greatest contribution to the Hispanic community?

K.C: I think that what I do is important because there are many children in the street, who do not have many outlets and do not know how to escape. Boxing is very positive, it helps children to focus and have dedication. It also serves to have discipline, many of them have no parents and this sport leads them to achieve positive things

RL: Do you think that being a Latino athlete has represented some kind of obstacle to participate in leagues and championships? Or is it something that benefits you?

KC: Here in St. Louis being Latino origin makes me different from the others. It is a sport that locally is mainly practiced by Americans. There are not many Hispanics and I’m the only one that is doing well. I am very different from others because I am Puerto Rican and speak I Spanish and English. I have been given many more opportunities with different promoters and mentors who want to talk to me. Soon you will see me on HBO … (laughs).

RL: What do you think is the biggest challenge you have faced to make your way in the construction of your dream?

KC: I think balancing work, family and boxing has been difficult for me as a parent. For us Latinos, sometimes this is a little more difficult, especially to get sponsors, we have to make more efforts and we have to be really good at everything. We have to be an example and try harder for people to notice us. Since we are not from here, we have to prove we are worth it, especially if an American person is doing the same thing as we are.

RL: Can you leave us with a message for those who look up to you?

K.C: Never give up; this was my dream since childhood. Seeing Trinidad and De La Hoya and all those great boxers was my inspiration. Since I was young I arrived here at Cherokee and never left boxing, I continued to work for it. Many people say to you: “no, you will not achieve anything”, but if you go forward with dedication, everything can be achieved in this life. Do not give up and keep trying hard, look at where I am now.

Kenny always seeks to attract young people’s attention to the sport, and when he retires he wants to open a gym to train young Hispanics as boxers and turn them into champions.