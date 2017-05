Financial center aimed at unbanked opens in south St. Louis

The Wealth Accumulation Center is focused on helping low-income St. Louis residents with their finances.

The new building at 2828 Gravois Ave., in the Benton Park neighborhood, combines traditional banking, a short-term lender and financial education. It’s the latest collaboration between the St. Louis Community Credit Union and Prosperity Connection.

The new 4,100 square foot Wealth Accumulation Center cost about $2 million to construct. The St. Louis Development Corporation awarded New Market Tax Credits for the project, which were bought by U.S. Bank’s subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Community Development Center, which also provided $15,000 to Prosperity Connection for financial education.

These Maps Show How Uneven the U.S. Banking System Is

[T]he National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has unveiled a new online tool that maps the location of every federally insured bank branch in the U.S. For each location, the map also shows the name of the bank, its metropolitan statistical area, and — crucially — how much in deposits that branch holds. Pick a neighborhood, any neighborhood, and zoom right in to see where bank branches are, and where they aren’t. The absence of bank branches can reveal as much about the financial system as their presence.