Fire destroys St. Charles country club
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. February 17. A fire broke out in the back of the Bogey Hills Country Club around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
50 firefighters from four different agencies were called in help battle the fire at the St. Charles County country, a family-owned business that has been around since 1962.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this point and no injuries were reported.
Incendio destruye el club de campo de St. Charles
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. 17 de febrero. Un incendio estalló en la parte trasera del Bogey Hills Country Club alrededor de las 11:30 p.m. jueves.
50 bomberos de cuatro agencias diferentes fueron llamados para ayudar a combatir el incendio en el Club del condado de St. Charles, un negocio familiar que ha existido desde 1962.
La causa del incendio es desconocida y no se reportaron lesiones.