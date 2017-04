Firefighter escapes injury after helmet shot in Ferguson while responding to call

FERGUSON, MO. MARCH 31. A firefighter from the Riverview Fire Protection District escaped serious injury when a bullet passed through his helmet in Ferguson, while crews were putting out an electrical fire at the Norlake Apartment Complex.

Shots rang out in the 1500 block of Norlakes Drive in Ferguson around 7:30 p.m on Thursday.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital, but was later released. He is expected to be okay.