Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Warehouse Fire

St. Louis, MO. September 12 – Firefighters were called to a three-alarm warehouse fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a large three-story warehouse at Leffingwell and University before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

https://www.pscp.tv/STLFireDept/1kvJpjOjdRmKE?autoplay&t=109

Large embers were seen flying off of the building while firefighters moved into a defensive stance. Some of the embers landed on a neighboring building, at which time firefighters sprayed it with water to extinguish it.

Firefighters said they were concerned about the building collapsing. They also said the building division will come out and condemn the structure following the fire.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the warehouse was vacant at the time the fire broke out.

The St. Louis Fire Department said 80 firefighters were called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.