Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Warehouse Fire

St. Louis, MO. September 12 – Firefighters were called to a three-alarm warehouse fire in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a large three-story warehouse at Leffingwell and University before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
https://www.pscp.tv/STLFireDept/1kvJpjOjdRmKE?autoplay&t=109
Large embers were seen flying off of the building while firefighters moved into a defensive stance. Some of the embers landed on a neighboring building, at which time firefighters sprayed it with water to extinguish it.
Firefighters said they were concerned about the building collapsing. They also said the building division will come out and condemn the structure following the fire.
According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the warehouse was vacant at the time the fire broke out.
The St. Louis Fire Department said 80 firefighters were called to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Bomberos combaten incendio de almacén con 3 alarmas
St. Louis, MO. 12 de septiembre – Los bomberos respondieron al incendio de un almacén de tres alarmas en el norte de St. Louis el martes por la mañana.
Los bomberos llegaron a un gran almacén de tres pisos en Leffingwell y University antes de las 6:30 am del martes, según el Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis.
https://www.pscp.tv/STLFireDept/1kvJpjOjdRmKE?autoplay&t=109
Grandes brasas fueron vistas volando fuera del edificio mientras los bomberos se movían en una postura defensiva. Algunas de las brasas aterrizaron en un edificio vecino, momento en el que los bomberos lo rociaron con agua para extinguirlo.
Los bomberos dijeron que estaban preocupados por el derrumbe del edificio. También dijeron que la división del edificio cederá y dañará la estructura a un lado del incendio.
Según el Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis, el almacén estaba vacío al momento en que el incendio inició.
El Departamento de Bomberos de St. Louis dijo que 80 bomberos fueron llamados a la escena.
No se han reportado lesiones.