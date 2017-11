Firefighters Battle Massive Fire in East Saint Louis

East Saint Louis, Il. – Smoke could be seen for miles this morning after a building right next to a gas station and convenience store in East St. Louis went up in flames. It happened at the intersection of 26th and Louisiana.

Firefighters received the call a little before 7 a.m.

When they arrived, the fire was already intense.

East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon says the building that burned is vacant. It was once home to an apartment complex, with several units. The business next door did sustain some siding damage.

Besides a gas station and convenience store, the next door building also houses a restaurant and cell phone store.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it reached the gas pumps or did more extreme damage. Fortunately nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Chief Blackmon says at this point an official cause still undetermined.