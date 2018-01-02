First Baby of 2018 Born at St. Mary’s

St. Louis, MO. – For the second year in a row, the first baby of the year in St Louis was born at St. Mary’s. Landon Daniel Jerome was born at exactly midnight on New Year’s Day.

He’s in the NICU – he was 5 pounds 10 ounces when he was born, but the hospital says he’s doing great.

Landon’s parents are Rachel Slattery and Daniel Jerome of O’Fallon, MO. The lucky little boy has two big sisters, Izzie and Layla, who can’t wait to meet him!