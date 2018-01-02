First Baby of 2018 Born at St. Mary’s

St. Louis, MO. – For the second year in a row, the first baby of the year in St Louis was born at St. Mary’s. Landon Daniel Jerome was born at exactly midnight on New Year’s Day.
He’s in the NICU – he was 5 pounds 10 ounces when he was born, but the hospital says he’s doing great.
Landon’s parents are Rachel Slattery and Daniel Jerome of O’Fallon, MO. The lucky little boy has two big sisters, Izzie and Layla, who can’t wait to meet him!
Primer bebé del 2018 nace en St. Mary’s
St. Louis, MO. – Por segundo año consecutivo, nació el primer bebé del año en St. Louis en el St. Mary’s. Landon Daniel Jerome nació exactamente a la medianoche del día de Año Nuevo.
Se encuentra en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos Neonatales – pesó 5 libras y 10 onzas cuando nació, pero el hospital dice que está muy bien.
Los padres de Landon son Rachel Slattery y Daniel Jerome de O’Fallon, MO. ¡El pequeño afortunado tiene dos hermanas mayores, Izzie y Layla, quienes están ansiosas por conocerlo!