First lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery; Trump reports she is “doing really well”

First Lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, DC, according to a statement from her office.

She had been experiencing an issue with her kidney that her office described as benign but requiring medical attention.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communication director, said in a statement on Monday: “This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

President Donald Trump remained in the White House during his wife’s procedure. He tweeted after 5 p.m. Monday that he was on his way to the hospital to visit his wife in Marine One.

“Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania. Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well.wishers!”, Trump tweeted.

On Tuesday morning, the president informed again via Twitter of the condition of the first lady.

“Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!”, he tweeted.

The White House has not released further information on Melania Trump’s condition.