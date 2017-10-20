Friday , October 20 2017
  • English
  • Spanish
Home / All / Today / "Feel good" news / First ‘Unmanned’ Southwest Boeing Flight Takes Off From STL

First ‘Unmanned’ Southwest Boeing Flight Takes Off From STL

Red Latina 22 hours ago "Feel good" news, All, General News, Local, St. Louis, Technology, Travel Leave a comment 130 Views


 

The first “unmanned” Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! Photo courtesy Southwest Airlines, via Twitter

 

St. Louis, MO. October 19 – The first ‘unmanned’ Southwest flight on a Boeing 737 Max 8 flew from St. Louis to San Francisco.

The flight was ‘unmanned’ because the pilots and all the flight attendants were women!

Southwest Airlines tweeted about the all-female crew taking off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport Thursday evening.

 

 

                                                              


 Primer vuelo de Southwest ‘sin la mano del hombre’ despega de STL 

 

The first “unmanned” Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! Photo courtesy Southwest Airlines, via Twitter

 

St. Louis, MO 19 de octubre – El primer vuelo de Southwest “sin la mano del hombre” en un Boeing 737 Max 8 voló de St. Louis a San Francisco.

¡El vuelo fue ‘sin la mano del hombre’ porque los pilotos y todas las azafatas eran mujeres!

Southwest Airlines tuiteó acerca de la tripulación totalmente femenina que despegó del aeropuerto internacional St. Louis Lambert el jueves por la noche.

 


 

Tags

About Red Latina

Check Also

St. Louis Gas Station Clerk Killed Customer in Dispute over $1 Bag of Candy

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
Translate »