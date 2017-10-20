First ‘Unmanned’ Southwest Boeing Flight Takes Off From STL

St. Louis, MO. October 19 – The first ‘unmanned’ Southwest flight on a Boeing 737 Max 8 flew from St. Louis to San Francisco.
The flight was ‘unmanned’ because the pilots and all the flight attendants were women!
Southwest Airlines tweeted about the all-female crew taking off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport Thursday evening.
Primer vuelo de Southwest ‘sin la mano del hombre’ despega de STL
St. Louis, MO 19 de octubre – El primer vuelo de Southwest “sin la mano del hombre” en un Boeing 737 Max 8 voló de St. Louis a San Francisco.
¡El vuelo fue ‘sin la mano del hombre’ porque los pilotos y todas las azafatas eran mujeres!
Southwest Airlines tuiteó acerca de la tripulación totalmente femenina que despegó del aeropuerto internacional St. Louis Lambert el jueves por la noche.