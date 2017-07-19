Five lessons of sport for children

By Laura Posada
It is important to introduce sport into the lives of children from an early age. Not only will it allow them to be more active and healthy, it will also teach them some fundamental life lessons, which will be very useful when they grow up.
Playing sports is as important as good education, because it helps them create a series of positive habits that will make it possible for them to succeed in anything else they set out in life. Here are some key lessons your child can learn from doing sports:
When they practice any sport, children learn, in first place, the importance of discipline. They must have it to regularly attend the practices, to train with constancy and to do the necessary exercises and to give the best of themselves whenever they play. They also learn to have a goal and a strategy to achieve it. To score a goal, to make a race, to score a point, all represent a success in the life of the child.
Another learning that children gain is teamwork. Sport encourages friendship and work in collaboration with others. Both in games and in life, it’s hard to deal with everything alone. That’s why sport teaches them how to be good team players, to help others, and to ask for help when they need it.
When they play sports, children learn to follow the rules. Games have their rules, and school, work and personal relationships as well. Finally, teach them to be persistent and resistant. They will understand that losing does not mean failure and they will always have another chance to rectify, play again and win.
@PosadaLifeCoach
Cinco lecciones del deporte para los niños
Por Laura Posada
Es importante introducir el deporte en la vida de los niños desde muy pequeños. No solo les permitirá ser más activos y saludables, sino que además les enseñará algunas lecciones fundamentales de vida, que seguramente les serán de mucha utilidad cuando crezcan.
Hacer deporte es tan importante como una buena educación, porque les ayuda a crear una serie de hábitos positivos que harán posible que tengan éxito en cualquier otra cosa que se propongan en la vida. Estas son algunas de las enseñanzas clave que tu hijo puede aprender haciendo deporte:
Cuando practican algún deporte, los niños aprenden, en primer lugar, la importancia de la disciplina. Deben tenerla para asistir regularmente a las prácticas, para entrenar con constancia y hacer los ejercicios necesarios y para dar lo mejor de sí mismos cada vez que juegan. Igualmente, aprenden a tener un objetivo y una estrategia para alcanzarlo. Meter un gol, hacer una carrera, encestar un punto, todo ello representa un éxito en la vida del niño.
Otro aprendizaje que obtienen los niños es el trabajo en equipo. El deporte fomenta la amistad y el trabajo en colaboración con los demás. Tanto en los juegos como en la vida, es difícil lidiar con todo en solitario. Por eso el deporte les enseña a ser buenos jugadores de equipo, a ayudar a los demás, y a pedir ayuda cuando la necesitan.
Cuando hacen deporte, los niños aprenden a seguir las reglas. Los juegos tienen sus normativas, y la escuela, el trabajo y las relaciones personales también. Por último, les enseña a ser persistentes y resistentes. Ellos entenderán que perder no significa fracasar y que siempre tendrán otra oportunidad para rectificar, jugar de nuevo y ganar.
@PosadaLifeCoach