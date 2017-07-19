Five lessons of sport for children

By Laura Posada

It is important to introduce sport into the lives of children from an early age. Not only will it allow them to be more active and healthy, it will also teach them some fundamental life lessons, which will be very useful when they grow up.

Playing sports is as important as good education, because it helps them create a series of positive habits that will make it possible for them to succeed in anything else they set out in life. Here are some key lessons your child can learn from doing sports:

When they practice any sport, children learn, in first place, the importance of discipline. They must have it to regularly attend the practices, to train with constancy and to do the necessary exercises and to give the best of themselves whenever they play. They also learn to have a goal and a strategy to achieve it. To score a goal, to make a race, to score a point, all represent a success in the life of the child.

Another learning that children gain is teamwork. Sport encourages friendship and work in collaboration with others. Both in games and in life, it’s hard to deal with everything alone. That’s why sport teaches them how to be good team players, to help others, and to ask for help when they need it.

When they play sports, children learn to follow the rules. Games have their rules, and school, work and personal relationships as well. Finally, teach them to be persistent and resistant. They will understand that losing does not mean failure and they will always have another chance to rectify, play again and win.

@PosadaLifeCoach