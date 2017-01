Five people killed after gunman opens fire at Blue Parrot club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Cancun, Mexico, Jan 16 – A shooting at an electronic music festival in the Mexican Caribbean tourist resort of Playa del Carmen left five people dead, and 15 injured early Monday, organizers of the event said.

The BPM festival said on Facebook police had confirmed reports that the shooting was perpetrated by a lone gunman outside the Blue Parrot nightclub on the closing night of the 10-day BPM music festival.

“The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue,” the statement read.

Organisers said that at least four people were killed. Authorities later confirmed that five people were dead. One of the victims, a woman, was killed during the stampede from the club.

People who posted images in social media of revelers running for cover, said a gunman opened fire at around 3:00 am at the club, located just a few meters from the beach and near hotels and restaurants in that international tourist destination.

The dead included two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian.

Cristina Torres, mayor of the municipality of Solidaridad where Playa del Carmen is located, had earlier told reporters that five people were killed: four men and a woman who died as a result of a fall.

The BPM festival, which was entering its 10th year, has grown to be one of the most important electronic music events in the world, with top DJs flying in every January to play the clubs of Playa del Carmen along Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Miguel Angel Pech Cen, the attorney general of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen is located, said three people had been arrested near the crime scene but did not provide further details.