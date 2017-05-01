Flooding, road closures, evacuations throughout area due to heavy rains

St. Louis, MO. May 1 – Heavy rains over the weekend have caused flooding in parts of the St. Louis area and throughout the state. A rapidly rising Meramec River is forcing the evacuation of parts of Valley Park and could cut the southern part of the St. Louis region off.

Late Sunday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation closed Highway 141 in both directions at Interstate 44 near Valley Park. Officials expect it to be closed all week, and other highways are expected to close as well.

The flooding also forced residents in Valley Park to evacuate. Mayor Michael Pennise said the city is issuing a mandatory evacuation order beginning Monday at 8 a.m. On Tuesday, the National Guard will be stationed at both entrances to the town.

Water flooded over the high school’s sports areas in Eureka.

First responders were going door-to-door in a mobile home park in Cedar Hill encouraging residents to evacuate overnight into Monday morning.

The Cedar Hill assistant fire chief said the river is higher than he saw in 1993. He also said he is worried the river will not crest for hours.

Volunteers in several communities assisted with sandbagging efforts throughout the weekend, and more volunteers are needed in Eureka Monday, according to the police department.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has opened a shelter at the Christ the Savior Church in Perry County and at the TriCounty Senior Center in Pacific, First Baptist Church in Anderson and the Branson United Methodist Church in Branson.

Monday, several schools in the areas impacted by the flooding were forced to close.

The Valley Park School District said schools will be closed through Wednesday, May 3 due to the evacuation of the levee-protected area.

And unfortunately, it appears more rain is on the way. After a bit of respite, more storms are predicted midweek, just as the Meramec River is expected to peak.