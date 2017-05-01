Flooding, road closures, evacuations throughout area due to heavy rains
St. Louis, MO. May 1 – Heavy rains over the weekend have caused flooding in parts of the St. Louis area and throughout the state. A rapidly rising Meramec River is forcing the evacuation of parts of Valley Park and could cut the southern part of the St. Louis region off.
Late Sunday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation closed Highway 141 in both directions at Interstate 44 near Valley Park. Officials expect it to be closed all week, and other highways are expected to close as well.
The flooding also forced residents in Valley Park to evacuate. Mayor Michael Pennise said the city is issuing a mandatory evacuation order beginning Monday at 8 a.m. On Tuesday, the National Guard will be stationed at both entrances to the town.
Water flooded over the high school’s sports areas in Eureka.
First responders were going door-to-door in a mobile home park in Cedar Hill encouraging residents to evacuate overnight into Monday morning.
The Cedar Hill assistant fire chief said the river is higher than he saw in 1993. He also said he is worried the river will not crest for hours.
Volunteers in several communities assisted with sandbagging efforts throughout the weekend, and more volunteers are needed in Eureka Monday, according to the police department.
The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has opened a shelter at the Christ the Savior Church in Perry County and at the TriCounty Senior Center in Pacific, First Baptist Church in Anderson and the Branson United Methodist Church in Branson.
Monday, several schools in the areas impacted by the flooding were forced to close.
The Valley Park School District said schools will be closed through Wednesday, May 3 due to the evacuation of the levee-protected area.
And unfortunately, it appears more rain is on the way. After a bit of respite, more storms are predicted midweek, just as the Meramec River is expected to peak.
Inundaciones, cierres de avenidas y evacuaciones en toda el área debido a fuertes lluvias
St. Louis, MO. 1 de mayo – Fuertes lluvias durante el fin de semana han causado inundaciones en el área de St. Louis y en todo el estado. El río Meramec, que está creciendo rápidamente, está forzando la evacuación de algunas áreas de Valley Park y podría dejar fuera la parte sur de la región de St. Louis.
El sábado por la noche, el Departamento de Transporte de Missouri cerró la Autopista 141 en ambas direcciones en la Interestatal 44, cerca de Valley Park. Los funcionarios esperan que esté cerrada toda la semana y, también se espera que otras vías permanezcan cerradas.
La inundación también forzó a que los residentes de Valley Park fueran evacuados. El Alcalde Michael Pennise dijo que la ciudad emitió una evacuación obligatoria que empieza el lunes a las 8:00 a.m. La Guardia Nacional estará estacionada en ambas entradas al pueblo a partir del martes.
El agua inundó áreas deportivas en Eureka.
Los cuerpos de primeros auxilios fueron puerta por puerta en Cedar Hill pidiendo a los vecinos que evacuaran durante la madrugada del lunes.
El Jefe adjunto del Departamento de Bomberos de Cedar Hill comentó que el río está tan alto como cuando se vio en 1993. También dijo estar preocupado de que el río llegue a su máximo en cuestión de horas.
Voluntarios de varias comunidades ayudaron con sacos de arena durante el fin de semana y se necesitan más en Eureka el lunes, de acuerdo con el departamento de policía.
La Cruz Roja de los Estados Unidos en Missouri abrió un refugio en la Christ the Savior Church en Perry County y en el TriCounty Senior Center de Pacific, First Baptist Church en Anderson y la Branson United Methodist Church en Branson.
Varias escuelas del área que sufrieron el impacto de las inundaciones se vieron forzadas a cerrar este lunes.
El Distrito Escolar de Valley Park dijo que varias escuelas estarán cerradas hasta el miércoles 3 de mayo debido a la evacuación del área protegida con diques.
Desafortunadamente, parece que viene más lluvia. Después de una pequeña pausa, se predicen más tormentas a mediados de la semana, justo cuando se espera que el río Meramec alcance su nivel máximo.