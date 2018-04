Former Brazilian president sentenced to 12 years in jail

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former Brazilian president who held office from 2003 to 2011, surrendered to authorities after being sentenced by a judge to twelve years and one month in prison, over corruption charges.

“Lula” as he became to be known by his followers, was bidding for a third presidential term and had an ample lead in the polls. He had promised his followers that the investigation into corruption charges would not stop him from running for office, but on Saturday early morning he turned himself in to authorities. Da Silva is the first major politician to be indicted over the corruption case that has seen many high-profile Brazilian politicians involved, including da Silva’s hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, and current Brazilian president Michel Temer.

Da Silva, however, has declared himself innocent of all charges and stated that the prosecution’s efforts to convict him come from a political vendetta of sorts for his social policies. He explained the current state of affairs by saying that, “I dreamt long ago that it was possible to govern this country including millions of poor people in the economy, in universities, creating millions of jobs.” Da Silva was a beloved figure by many leftists and poor in Brazil, and the constant subject of criticism by conservatives.

Some academics have expressed concern over Lula’s conviction, saying that while the judicial procedure has been legitimate, there is a general concern that it will only go after the administration’s adversaries and not convict guilty parties in power. Daniel Aarao Reis, a professor of contemporary history at Federal Fluminense University, told the New York Times: “It worries me because, whether or not the people who provoked this situation meant it, it’s a blow to democracy. Democracy is living a moment of very little prestige.”

For Brazil’s National Association of Prosecutors, however, this marks their biggest victory yet in their quest to crack down on the government’s deep corruption. “No citizen is above the law, and no one, regardless of how important a leader he may have been, or what position he once held, is entitled to make a mockery of justice,” the association said in a statement issued Saturday night. “Institutions are the pillars of democracy.”

Mr. Da Silva had once been regarded as the world’s most celebrated politician and credited with transforming Brazil into a world-class power player as well as a democracy that looked towards the benefit of its people. He seemed to have found a balance between being outward-looking, making Brazil a strong world economy, as well as inward-looking, heavily funding social programs. Then-United-States-president, Barack Obama, famously called him “the most popular politician on Earth”.

Mr. da Silva’s supporters had actually camped outside his headquarters to prevent him from turning in to the police. They have urged him to go to seek asylum with a friendly government while his lawyers looked for legal resources to block his arrest. In a final speech, however, “Lula” told his supporters that he would not escape from his prosecutors and that while he were away, Lulas would spring up all over Brazil. Photographs of his supporters holding him over their shoulders circulated social media all over the weekend.

However, not everyone in Brazil, has been dispirited by the politician’s arrest. There are also those who celebrated Lula’s sentence and said that the indictment offers hope for the country and the corruption that has mired its government during the last decade. The prosecution has also issued charges against the current president, Temer, but they have been blocked by lawmakers in Congress, who are also targets in the prosecution’s case.