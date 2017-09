Former Police Officer Stockley Found Not Guilty of Murder

St. Louis, September 15 – Former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder on Friday by a judge’s ruling after a bench trial in early August.

Stockley was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in May 2016, about 4 1/2 years after shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith Dec. 11, 2011. Stockley opted for a bench trial, which was overseen by veteran Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson Aug. 1 through Aug. 9. On Friday, Wilson made his decision, finding Stockley not guilty on both counts.

The original incident report said Stockley and his partner saw what they believed to be a drug deal behind the Church’s Chicken along Riverview Boulevard. When Stockley approached, one of the men ran off and Smith fled in his car.

According to the probable cause statement, Stockley shot at Smith’s car before pursuing him in a car chase. Stockley’s partner was driving the police SUV, which chased Smith at more than 80 mph. According to the statement, Stockley is heard on police cruiser camera saying he was “going to kill this [expletive], don’t you know it.”

After Smith’s car slowed down near the intersection of Goodfellow and West Florissant, Stockley told the other officer to ram the car, the probable cause statement said. Then, Stockley approached the car and fired five shots, which all hit Smith. Smith died from the injuries. The probable cause statement said a gun was recovered from Smith’s car but was later found to only have Stockley’s DNA on it.

He was charged May 16, 2016, by then-St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce and taken into custody in Houston, his home at the time.

“We believe we have the evidence we need to prove Mr. Stockley’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” Joyce said in a press release at the time.