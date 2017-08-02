Former St. Louis Police Officer Stands Trial for Murder

St. Louis, MO. July 31 – The trial of a former St. Louis Police Officer charged with murdering a car chase suspect begins this week.

Jason Stockley will stand trial on first degree murder and armed criminal action charges stemming from the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson will decide the case, because Stockley waived his right to trial by jury.

Opening statements will begin tomorrow and the evidence the prosecution will present will include video, including that showing Stockley carrying his personal AK-47 while on duty, telling his partner he’s going to kill the suspect during the chase and Stockley going through his duffel bag in the police car after the shooting. Prosecutors say there’s also the gun recovered from Smith’s car that contained only Stockley’s DNA.

The judge has barred those involved from talking about the case and will not allow cameras or other recording devices in the courtroom.