Former St. Louis Police Officer Stands Trial for Murder

St. Louis, MO. July 31 – The trial of a former St. Louis Police Officer charged with murdering a car chase suspect begins this week.
Jason Stockley will stand trial on first degree murder and armed criminal action charges stemming from the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson will decide the case, because Stockley waived his right to trial by jury.
Opening statements will begin tomorrow and the evidence the prosecution will present will include video, including that showing Stockley carrying his personal AK-47 while on duty, telling his partner he’s going to kill the suspect during the chase and Stockley going through his duffel bag in the police car after the shooting. Prosecutors say there’s also the gun recovered from Smith’s car that contained only Stockley’s DNA.
The judge has barred those involved from talking about the case and will not allow cameras or other recording devices in the courtroom.
Ex oficial de policía de St. Louis enfrenta juicio por asesinato
St. Louis, MO. 31 de julio – Esta semana inicia el juicio de un ex oficial de policía de St. Louis acusado de asesinar al sospechoso de una persecución de autos.
Jason Stockley será juzgado por homicidio en primer grado y cargos por acción criminal armada derivados del asesinato de Anthony Lamar Smith en 2011.
El Juez de Circuito de St. Louis, Timothy Wilson, decidirá el caso, porque Stockley renunció a su derecho a juicio con jurado.
Los argumentos iniciales comenzarán mañana y la evidencia que presentará la fiscalía incluirá videos, incluyendo el que muestra a Stockley llevando su AK-47 personal mientras está de servicio donde le dice a su compañero que va a matar al sospechoso durante la persecución y se ve que Stockley mete algo a su bolso dentro de la patrulla después del tiroteo. Los fiscales dicen que también está el arma recuperada del coche de Smith que contenía sólo el ADN de Stockley.
El juez ha impedido que los involucrados hablen sobre el caso y no permitirán cámaras ni otros dispositivos de grabación en la sala del tribunal.