Four Measures to Take Care of Sight

St. Louis, MO. April 27 – Study “Proyecto Ver”, performed by the Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins’ University, shows that glaucoma is the main cause for blindness among Hispanics in the United States. This illness, as well as other irreversible consequences, may be the result of not taking care of the sight and take the privilege of good health for granted.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, illnesses as glaucoma may develop due to injuries during hazardous works, abnormal blood vessel formations, iris pigmentation spreading or, swelling.

Especially when working outdoors or where potential-risk equipment is used, such as construction, carpentry and landscaping, the sight is exposed to harsh chemicals, extreme temperatures, UV sunlight and radiation. That is why precaution and special care should always be observed during these activities.

“There are tens of thousands of eye injuries annually in the United States, many of them permanently damaging the sight. Safety rules exist to protect us, so let us start following them”, said Juan Torres, Chairman of the Executive Board of the National Hispanic Landscaping Alliance (NHLA.)

How can I protect myself?

Taking simple measures may make a difference and protect your sight. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following some recommendations may prevent future problems in the eyes.

Medical Check-ups

Regular medical check-ups with an ophthalmologist may identify unusual activity in the eyes and prevent disease from developing. According to the study “Los Angeles Latino Eye”, 75 percent of Latinos suffering from glaucoma does not know because they miss regular check-ups.

Safety Glasses

The use of safety glasses during activities, such as mowing the lawn, sawing, plowing, drilling or assembling is imperative to prevent accidents that may permanently affect the sight.

UV Protection

Use security masks or glasses with UV protection. When performing outdoor activities the sight is exposed to sunlight, which wears and tears sight with time. The use of protection with sunlight filters blocks UV rays thus protecting the cornea, lens, iris and retina.

Balanced Diet

Foods as carrots, avocado, spinach, nuts and oysters provide vitamins, antioxidants, omega 3 and, zinc that protect the retina and reduce eye conditions.

“Of all the human senses, the one we must appreciate the most is our sight. It gives us love at first sight, the blessing to see our children, glorious sunrises and much more. When it is about our sight, one ounce of prevention is worth a lot more than a pound of cure,” Torres says.